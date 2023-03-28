BP, Adnoc make take private offer for NewMed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

BP, Adnoc make take private offer for NewMed

BP said the offer was in line with its "stated strategy and financial frame including current guidance for capital expenditure". 
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/03/2023, 7:52 am Updated: 28/03/2023, 9:02 am
© Supplied by NewMed EnergyBig Heerema vessel installs offshore platform
Picture shows; Construction of the Leviathan platform under way. Israel. Supplied by NewMed Energy Date; Unknown

Adnoc and BP (LON:BP) have made a joint offer to buy a 50% stake in NewMed Energy (TASE:NEWMED) at a 72% premium.

The offer would cover the 45% held publicly and another 5% owned by Delek Group. The non-binding offer would see the company effectively taken private.

BP and Adnoc said they would pay 12.05 shekels ($3.38) for each NewMed unit. The deal is worth around $1.98billion.

“The offer we received today is the result of the warm relationships and bridges we have built in recent years with the energy companies working in the region,” said NewMed CEO Yossi Abu.

“The offer unlocks value for our investors, and will catapult NewMed Energy from the regional to the global stage”.

NewMed was up 27% this morning in trading in Israel.

Adnoc said the plan to buy into NewMed was to establish a joint venture with a focus on gas in areas of mutual interest, including the East Mediterranean. Buying the NewMed stake would be a “significant first step” in this direction.

Adnoc did not disclose whether it would carry out the deal via its main corporate entity. It recently listed Adnoc Gas.

The company made it clear that there would be further such investments.

BP said the offer was in line with its “stated strategy and financial frame including current guidance for capital expenditure”.

NewMed said that it’s board would consider the offer and whether to recommend it.

The company was recently involved in a failed attempt to acquire Capricorn Energy.

Updated at 9:01 am with BP comment and deal value. 

