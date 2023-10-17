Aberdeen-based OSSO secures new Saudi partnership, doubles Mid East revenue

Aberdeen-based oilfield equipment specialist OSSO will form a new partnership with a Saudi company after it more than doubled its revenues in the Middle East.

Under the partnership with National Horizons Petroleum Services, OSSO will offer operators in Saudi Arabia direct access to its comprehensive mud cooling services, supported by a local fleet of equipment and on-site rig assistance.

OSSO said it will also provide comprehensive upskilling and training to National Horizon’s local workforce.

OSSO said the partnership followed a successful expansion into the Middle East, where the company increased its revenues by 250% in 2023.

In a statement OSSO said the partnership follows substantial investment to expand its operations in the Middle East region, including a 150% increase to its fleet size and the introduction of land chillers to its mud cooling fleet.

Partnership enhances OSSO Middle East offering

OSSO said the higher temperatures and deeper gas wells seen in the Middle East require effective mud cooling for economically viable drilling operations.

OSSO’s services help drilling operators maintain drilling fluids at optimal temperatures, resulting in improved performance, enhanced drilling efficiency, and increased wellbore stability, the company said.

OSSO Middle East & North Africa service manager Daniel Burbridge said the company had eight years of experience supporting the drilling of over 80 HPHT (high pressure, high temperature) wells in Saudia Arabia, the UAE and Oman.

“This was the ideal time to elevate our proposition as the region enters an exciting phase of growth,” Mr Burbridge said.

© Supplied by OSSO

“Saudi Arabia is a vital country within the region for us and we look forward to working closely with National Horizons to offer a truly first-in-class service.”

OSSO Middle East regional manager David Mitchell said the partnership will enable the company to offer customers in Saudi Arabia an enhanced service offering.

“It also ensures we are working with a partner in Saudi Arabia that can grow alongside with us as we pursue our ambitious regional growth strategy,” Mr Mitchell said.

“Having worked with the leadership team at National Horizons in the past, I know we have a partner that will enable us to continue delivering top quality service to our customers in Saudi Arabia.”

OSSO experiences high demand in Middle East

OSSO specialises in mechanical separation, wastewater management and heat transfer application, and the company recently moved to double the size of its headquarters in Aberdeen.

Since 2020, OSSO’s headcount has increased by 35%, driven by high demand for its separation and heat transfer solutions.

The company has since appointed six new personnel in senior management roles, two of which have backgrounds in sustainability and industrials.

As part of its international expansion, OSSO has signed partnerships with Medra Arabia, the national diversified oil and gas service company in Saudi Arabia.

It has also entered into an agreement with NOS AS, an engineering and services provider to the energy sector in Norway.