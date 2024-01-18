Aberdeen’s Elemental picks Spirit expert as new head of wells

Elemental Energies has announced the appointment of Willem Boon von Ochssee as its head of wells as the company looks to continued global expansion in 2024.

In joining the Westhill-headquartered energy consultancy, Mr Boon von Ochssee will be responsible for managing the business’ global well engineering and wider technical strategy, working across the oil and gas, decommissioning and low-carbon sectors.

He is a specialist in well engineering, project management, drilling management systems and well integrity assurance. With over 30 years’ of industry experience, he joins Elemental Energies from Spirit Energy, where he was the operator’s wells technical authority.

Mr Boon von Ochssee is also co-chairman of the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) licence to operate wells group and is an active member on a number of cross industry committees, including the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

In addition, he plays a key role in the Net Zero Transition Centre’s alternative barrier collaboration forum.

Elemental CEO Mike Adams said the new wells boss was “a perfect cultural fit” for the organisation.

“Willem is recognised across the industry as a leading technical authority and is a highly respected member of the wells community. We are passionate about the role wells play in the future of the energy sector, and building a uniquely capable technical organisation is critical to that.

“Willem brings perspective from both the operator and supply chain viewpoint and will help to foster a strong technical culture across the business.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr Boon von Ochssee said: “The opportunity to support, develop and manage the outstanding team here is hugely appealing. Fostering collaboration across the whole energy industry is extremely important to me and I will bring that ethos into this new role – working closely with customers to deliver a first class well management service whether for oil and gas, decommissioning or low carbon projects.”

Elemental entered the market just over a year ago with the takeover of Vysus Group’s Senergy Wells business in December 2022. Last spring it expanded via a buy-out of Norwell Engineering, based in Westhill.

By this summer, the firm has said it plans to boost its headcount from around 130 staff and contractors to 200.

Further acquisitions are also expected to be announced over the coming 18 months, it said this week.