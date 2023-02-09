Chevron dishes out pipe work for Tamar growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Chevron dishes out pipe work for Tamar growth

Pipeline installation work at Chevron’s Tamar gas field will get under way in 2024.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/02/2023, 11:29 am
The Tamar field
Allseas has won work to install 150 km of pipeline from the Tamar field to the Tamar platform.

Chevron announced it would go ahead with the Tamar expansion in December would go ahead with the Tamar expansion in December.
Allseas said it would begin work there in the third quarter of 2024. It had been involved in the first phase of development, between 2010 to 2011.

The Solitaire and Oceanic would carry out the pipeline laying work. It will involve a 20-inch pipeline. The link wil connect the field and the platform, with a mix of subsea structures in water depths ranging from 240 metres to 1,660 metres.

Noble Energy discovered the Tamar field in 2009. The company began producing from the Israeli field in 2013. Allseas installed more than 350 km for the first project.
This new contract will see it design, fabricate and install two pipeline end termination (PLET) systems, four jumpers and 19 crossing structures. It will also install umbilicals and pre-commission the pipeline system.

The Allseas contract comes shortly after Corinth Pipeworks was selected to supply the 20-inch pipeline. The Cenergy Holdings subsidiary will provide 155 km of arc-welded steel pipes, it said.

Corinth will manufacture the pipes at its facility in Greece. It expects to begin installation in 2024. The scope of work includes internal and 3-layer polypropylene external coating.

Corinth CEO Ilias Bekiros said the deal followed work for Energean at Karish and Chevron at Leviathan.

“We base our sustainable growth in being a trustworthy supplier, providing top quality along with innovative solutions and building long term customer relations,” he said. “All of these are the main pillars of our strategy and provide an important competitive advantage for new projects in the Mediterranean and globally”.

