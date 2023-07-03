Chevron takes FID on Leviathan expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Chevron takes FID on Leviathan expansion

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/07/2023, 10:40 am
© Supplied by NewMed EnergyBig Heerema vessel installs offshore platform
Picture shows; Construction of the Leviathan platform under way. Israel. Supplied by NewMed Energy Date; Unknown

Chevron and NewMed Energy have taken the final investment decision (FID) on a third pipeline on the Leviathan field, offshore Israel.

The companies put the total cost at $568 million. It will increase the throughput of gas from 1.2 billion cubic feet per day to nearly 1.4 bcf per day, or from 12 billion cubic metres per year to 14 bcm. The new gathering pipeline should reach first gas in the second half of 2025.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the State of Israel as we seek ways to expand capacity to supply natural gas to meet the growing needs of Israel, the region, and the world,” said Chevron Mediterranean managing director Jeff Ewing.

The new pipeline should “further enhance” Israel’s energy security, he said.

This third transmission link will run from the Leviathan field, which is around 120 km west of Haifa. This will go to the Leviathan production platform, which is 10 km offshore Dor.

The companies said they had signed the contracts for equipment and work.

Further expansion

NewMed CEO Yossi Abu said the new link was “an initial, significant and important step in expanding Leviathan”.

Demand for gas exports is soaring, he continued. “Expansion of the production capacity and future liquefaction via a designated liquefaction facility will allow us to supply more natural gas to the local, regional, and very soon also the global market.”

NewMed has a 45.34% stake in Leviathan, while Chevron has 39.66% and Ratio Energies 15%. The latter’s CEO, Yigal Landau, said demand was growing around the world.

Growth plans extend beyond this third pipeline, he said. “Meanwhile, we are continuing to work on a significant expansion of stage 1B, alongside providing solutions for transmission and export options that will enable the transfer of large quantities of natural gas to customers in the international markets”.

The companies are working on plans to export gas from the reservoir. In February, the partners said they would invest $96mn on front-end engineering and design (FEED). The plan is for 4.6 million tonne per year floating LNG (FLNG) scheme at Leviathan.

