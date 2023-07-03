Adnoc Gas awards $600mn Habshan pipeline work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Adnoc Gas awards $600mn Habshan pipeline work

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/07/2023, 11:38 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Adnoc fuel station lit up at night
Adnoc

Adnoc Gas has awarded work to National Petroleum Construction Co. (NPCC) and CAT International to deliver Habshan gas to customers in the northern emirates.

The award follows a contract last week to Petrofac, which will build the three compression trains for the project.

NPCC and CAT will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work on the pipelines.

NPCC said the letter of award was for the sales gas pipeline network programme, known as Estidama. The builder put the project value at $614.99 million, estimating it would take 30 months to complete the work.

Adnoc Gas said the total contract value was $1.34 billion, which included the $700mn contract with Petrofac. The company said the new pipeline would boost its network from 3,200 km to more than 3,500 km.

The network will allow it to transport more gas to the northern United Arab Emirates customers. This, it said, was part of its plans to increase market share and enhance its customer base.

Adnoc Gas CEO Ahmed Mohamed Alebri said the expansion would “bring the advantages of lower-cost, sustainable and cleaner gas to more locations across the UAE by enhancing industrial access to natural gas, a cost-competitive and lower-carbon intensive fuel”. The ultimate aim is for the UAE to be self sufficient in gas.

The company said that more than 70% of contract value would go back into the UAE, under its in-country value (ICV) programme.

Adnoc Gas awarded the first Estidama package in 2021. This covered early modification on existing pipelines and was completed in 2023.

The award of work to Petrofac and NPCC-CAT cover the second and third packages.

