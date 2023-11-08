Dana Gas stays gas focused while navigating pipeline politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Dana Gas stays gas focused while navigating pipeline politics

Dana has said its gas fields in Kurdistan “could be the biggest gas fields in the whole of Iraq”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/11/2023, 11:21 am Updated: 08/11/2023, 11:21 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Iraq's Ministry of OPipeline completion in Kirkuk has opened a new dispute between Kurdistan and Iraq, with Dana Gas in the middle
Dana Gas is making progress at its gas projects in Kurdistan but is coming under pressure from the high-level dispute between the region and the central government. Picture shows; Khor Mor to Kirkuk gas pipeline. Kirkuk. Supplied by Iraq's Ministry of Oil Date; Unknown

Dana Gas is making progress at its gas projects in Kurdistan but is coming under pressure from the high-level dispute between the region and the central government.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil reported earlier this week that it had completed a transmission line, from the Khor Mor fields to the Kirkuk power plant. The link is only 1 km long, but against the backdrop of the tense political relationship, sparks are already flying.

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Natural Resources has warned Dana Gas against using the pipeline without local approval.

The company is “not allowed to transport gas from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) fields to any other place without the approval” of the KRG, the statement said on November 6.

The ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) alleged that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which holds power around the gas field, must have approved the plan. Speaking to VOA, a PUK official denied the suggestion. “This issue is related to the [KRG]”, the official told the news agency.

Khor Mor has capacity of around 500 million cubic feet per day of gas. Dana Gas is working on an expansion plan, KM250, to add another 250 mmcf per day of output, at a cost of $806 million. The company aims to reach first gas in April 2024.

Dana Gas has not responded to comment about a gas supply agreement with the Kirkuk facility.

The 1,050-metre pipeline to the Kirkuk plant can carry 100 mmcf per day.

Dana has said its gas fields in Kurdistan “could be the biggest gas fields in the whole of Iraq”.

The Kirkuk province is disputed. Kurdistan held de facto control of the region from 2014 to 2017, at which point the central government took control. The province is due to hold local elections in December, which could see these tensions play out, with a risk of Turkish or Iranian involvement.

Export dispute

Baghdad took control of the export pipeline running from Kurdistan to Turkey earlier this year. As a result, the central government now holds the purse strings. Kurdistan is agitating for Baghdad to send more cash and faster.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani asked the Iraqi government for 700 billion dinars ($535mn) per month in a letter this week. Local oil producers in Kurdistan have said that without payment for their production, volumes will remain shut-in.

Dana Gas, given its position supplying to the local market, has been largely immune from the export pipeline shutdown. The company said it was a steadfast support of Kurdistan’s gas demand. Completing the KM250 expansion should add at least $150mn to its annual revenue, it said this morning.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts