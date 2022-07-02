Israel shoots down Hezbollah drones headed for Energean FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Israel shoots down Hezbollah drones headed for Energean FPSO

Israeli forces have shot down three Hezbollah drones that appeared to be heading for the recently arrived FPSO on the Karish field, in the Mediterranean Sea.
By Ed Reed
02/07/2022, 9:25 pm Updated: 02/07/2022, 9:27 pm
© Supplied by IDFA red ring around a grainy picture of an F16
Israeli forces have shot down three Hezbollah drones that appeared to be heading for the recently arrived FPSO on the Karish field, in the Mediterranean Sea.

Energean (LON:ENOG) has said operations continue on the FPSO.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said the UAVs had not posed any immediate threat. The Israeli armed forces said they had used a fighter jet and a missile ship to intercept the three over Israel’s economic waters.

The IDF said the interception demonstrated its ability to provide “multi-layered air defence”. Its forces spotted the drones at an early stage and destroyed them “at the optimal operational point”.

Hezbollah said the three drones were there to gather information. The three UAVs, the group said, were intended to “send a message” to Israel.

Israeli Minister of Defence Benny Gantz said the state would defend its infrastructure against any threat.

“The terrorist organisation Hezbollah undermines the ability of the Lebanese state to reach an agreement on the maritime border that is vital to the Lebanese economy and its citizens,” Gantz said. Israel, he continued, wants to make progress and resolve the issue.

“Energean Power’s operational routine was not disturbed. The company has, as always, full confidence in the Israeli government and in the Israeli security capability,” Energean said.

The FPSO arrived offshore Israel in early June. It is due to reach first gas in the third quarter of this year.

Drawing borders

The arrival of the Energean Power FPSO triggered protests from Lebanon, including from a number of Hezbollah affiliates. Israel, at the time, made it clear it would provide security for the operation.

Israel and Lebanon are in talks on where they should draw the maritime border. The US is working to foster these discussions.

Alma Research & Education Center, which focuses on Israel’s security challenges in the north, said Hezbollah was attempting to send a message through the UAV incursion. The centre went on to say the Israeli Navy had intercepted two UAVs, using Barak missiles. The Air Force destroyed the third.

Alma issued a report on June 29 warning of Hezbollah’s naval capacity. The centre said Iran provided assistance for the unit. Karish is a prime target for Hezbollah, the Israeli centre continued, or the IDF forces protecting the FPSO.

