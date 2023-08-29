Ades plans Saudi IPO in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Ades plans Saudi IPO in September

The IPO will “support us in continuing to deliver growth and cement our position as the leader in the jack-up drilling market in Saudi Arabia and globally”, said chairman Ayman Abbas.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/08/2023, 10:07 am
© Supplied by Vantage DrillingJack-up at sunset on blue sea
Picture shows Emerald Driller jack-up. Supplied by Vantage Drilling

Ades International has set out its plan to hold an IPO on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange.

The company will publish its price range plans on September 10 and a final price on September 18. It will publish a final prospectus the following day. The company will hold the retail subscription period on September 20-21 and announce the final allocation of shares on September 28.

It will sell around 101.6 million existing shares, and issue another 237.1 million. These represent 9% and 21% of shares in the company, giving a total on offer of 30% of Ades available.

Ades, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Zamil Group Investment will all offer shares for sale via the IPO.

The company listed in London in 2017. In 2021, PIF took the company private.

Room for growth

Saudi Aramco, Kuwait Oil Co. (KOC) and Qatar’s North Oil Co. represent more than 95% of ADES’ total backlog and 82% of revenue in 2022. Other big clients include TotalEnergies in Qatar, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) in India, the Gulf of Suez Petroleum Co. (GUPCO) and the General Petroleum Co. (GPC) in Egypt and ENAFOR in Algeria.

Ades has 85 rigs in seven countries, with a 27.6 billion riyal backlog as of the end of June. It has 33 jack-ups contracted in Saudi and has recently moved into India, where it has signed up to provide three rigs.

It has 36 onshore drilling rigs, 46 jack-ups, two jack-up barges and one mobile offshore production unit (MOPU).

The IPO will “support us in continuing to deliver growth and cement our position as the leader in the jack-up drilling market in Saudi Arabia and globally”, said chairman Ayman Abbas.

Mohamed Farouk, the CEO, said an IPO was an important milestone. “Our extensive track record of operational excellence and successful growth, underpinned by our high-quality client relationships, resilient business model and solid backlog, means we are well positioned to deliver strong returns to shareholders.”

Ades is in the midst of expanding in Saudi. It won two large tenders in 2022 covering 16 rigs, in addition to three it acquired from Seadrill. As of May this year it has delivered seven, with the remaining 12 due by the end of the fourth quarter this year.

EFG Hermes, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital are helping, providing advice, bookrunning and underwriting.

