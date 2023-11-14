Adnoc Drilling boosts EBITDA, agrees Jordan entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Adnoc Drilling boosts EBITDA, agrees Jordan entry

Adnoc Drilling added four jack-ups during the period, which should start working in December. It now has 124 rigs in its fleet.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/11/2023, 11:17 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by AdnocAerial view of drilling rig
Adnoc Offshore Picture shows; Island Drilling Rig.

Adnoc Drilling has seen strong revenue increases from its offshore jack-up and oilfield services units, with slower growth its onshore and offshore island groups.

The company’s third quarter revenue was up 16%, at $776 million. EBITDA was up 27% year on year, at $381mn.

Adnoc Drilling CEO Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari said the results “clearly demonstrate the effective execution of our comprehensive strategy to grow earnings by expanding our fleet and our service offering”.

The company noted its growth stemmed from the expansion of its fleet, now reaching 134 rigs, and its services.

Oilfield services saw the strongest growth, up 41% over last year, while jack-up revenues were up 39%. Meanwhile, the onshore reported 2% revenue growth and offshore island 4%.

The jack-ups provided $199mn of revenue in the period, with more activity and less maintenance. Onshore was $378mn, offshore island $54mn and oilfield services $145mn.

Following its third quarter results, Adnoc Drilling narrowed the range for its EBITDA and net profit. It also trimmed its capital expenditure for 2023, although this is a reallocation of spending to 2024 than a cut.

The company added four jack-ups during the period, which should start working in December. It now has 124 rigs in its fleet.

During the fourth quarter, Adnoc Drilling said it had struck a deal to begin work in Jordan. The company has talked about international expansion for some time and this is the first step in that direction. It did not provide details about the plan, although did note that economics were in line with its work in Abu Dhabi.

UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein witnessed an agreement at the start of November. This aims to increase co-operation between the two states.

Jordan has also talked of plans to establish a gas pipeline network, with UAE backing.

Adnoc Drilling continues to seek growth. On November 10, it agreed to establish a joint venture with Alpha Dhabi. The aim is to invest up to $1.5 billion “to acquire technology-enabled companies” in oilfield services and energy.

