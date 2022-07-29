OEUK launches new survey to help drive D&I in offshore energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

OEUK launches new survey to help drive D&I in offshore energy

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) will survey its members to help measure the overall diversity of the offshore workforce, as it works to improve inclusion and representation.
By Andrew Dykes
29/07/2022, 1:15 pm
Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) will survey its members to help measure the overall diversity of the offshore workforce, as it works to improve inclusion and representation.

The member body said the “pivotal” survey will be sent to over 400 OEUK member companies and organisations with the aim of developing a more sophisticated understanding of the demographics of the workforce than has been previously available.

It also reaffirmed that achieving greater diversity and inclusivity (D&I) within the sector is “essential” to support energy security and the transition to greener energies.

The anonymised and confidential survey, developed with support from OEUK’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Group, will help the organisation and the task group identify the actions required to improve representation among currently under-represented groups.

OEUK’s workforce engagement and skills manager, Alix Thom, said: “We are at a significant moment of change within our industry. As our world – and our members – turn their focus to the energy transition and achieving net zero, we have work to do to cement our role as a leader and enabler in the quest for a more sustainable future.

“Put simply, to get to that point, we cannot just do what we have done until now.”

Ms Thom called for “innovation, disruptive thinking, and brave decision-making” to support both net zero and commitments to greater inclusiveness.

An OEUK-backed survey last year found that the sector was decades away from gender parity, and that groups including Black, LGBTQ+ and disabled workers scored the industry below the wider average on its D&I progress.

The “Building a Baseline” report, developed in partnership with the Robert Gordon University, developed a “D&I index”, in which 1,600 survey respondents gave an average score on the industry’s progress of 7.1 out of 10.

Earlier this year OEUK also released web-based toolkits for companies to use to record their current progress and develop future plans.

Ms Thom said the latest analysis would help offer an up-to-date picture of the demographics of the offshore sector that is “more sophisticated” than previous studies.

“Only by understanding what our workforce looks like now can we benchmark against and learn from other sectors, as well as measure our progress,” she added.

“Our member participation is key to developing a clear picture of the demographics of the sector and the quality of the results will depend on a good response.”

Submissions will remain open for 10 weeks, and results are expected in Q4 2022.

“It is recognised that many member companies do not currently collect all the information that the survey asks for and will have to collect it ahead of completing their submission; this has been reflected in the length of time the survey will remain open,” Ms Thom continued.

