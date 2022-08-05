Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell North Sea gas prospect dubbed a ‘key’ well to watch by Westwood

A Shell (LON:SHEL) exploration target in the North Sea has been named among Westwood Global Energy Group’s ‘key wells to watch’ for the rest of 2022.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/08/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 05/08/2022, 12:23 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ShellShell Westwood North Sea

Due to be spudded this quarter, the Pensacola prospect is one of 13 wells, and the only in the UK, to have made the research consultancy’s shortlist.

Other wells to have been given the nod by Westwood are Raia, offshore Mozambique, Zanderij, offshore Suriname, and Hoodoo in the Gulf of Mexico.

There are also “large prospects in proven plays”, including Wei, near Guyana.

The list of wells to watch was compiled by Jamie Collard, a senior analyst focussing on global exploration and appraisal at Westwood.

© Bloomberg
Pipework is positioned on the oil drilling platform at the oil and gas field processing and drilling site operated by Ukrnafta PJSC in Boryslav, Lviv region, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photographer: Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg

More generally, high impact drilling activity has been backed to pick up in the second half of the year, with as many as 90 wells expected to have been spudded by the end of 2022.

That is the highest number since 2019, when 98 high impact wells completed.

South America will continue to be an exploration hot spot, specifically the Suriname-Guyana basin and offshore Brazil.

Africa will also see a return to high impact exploration this year, with “key wells” planned in South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Activity levels in North West Europe are predicted to remain “relatively stable” for the rest of 2022.

Pensacola

Shell is the operator of Pensacola, located in licence number P2252, with a 70% stake – Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) holds the remaining 30%.

The pair are expected to drill the Southern North Sea prospect, described as a “frontier play test” by Westwood, in the third quarter of 2022.

According to Deltic, Pensacola has prospective potentially recoverable resources of 309 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas.

Shell farmed-in to the licence in 2019, with the pair acquiring new 3D seismic across the area that same year.

© Maersk Drilling
The Maersk Resilient

The Maersk Resilient has been tasked with drilling Pensacola, one of two high-impact wells Shell is partnered with Deltic on in the North Sea.

A decision was taken last week to to invest in Selene, which is targeting P50 (best estimate) prospective resources of 318 billion cubic feet of gas.

The oil giant is covering 75% of the costs of drilling and testing the well, up to $25 million, as part of the farm-in arrangement.

Selene has a geological chance of success of 70%.

A bad run of form

On the North Sea drilling front, Shell will be hoping Pensacola and Selene bring a change of fortune after a couple of recent disappointments.

It was announced last month that the Edinburgh well, in which the supermajor has a 40% operated stake, would be plugged and abandoned after coming up dry.

Westwood had previously tipped the prospect as one to watch.

Jaws shell © Supplied by United Artists, via Photofest
Named after the Bond villain…not the shark. Photo: Richard Kiel, right, with Roger Moore in the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) directed by Lewis Gilbert

Similarly, the Shell Jaws well, thought to hold up to 30 million barrels of oil, proved unsuccessful.

The results of the Capricorn-operated Diadem well, which Shell has an interest, have yet to be announced.

 

