Oil & Gas / North Sea

SEPA-blocked rig preparing for move in Cromarty Firth

An oil rig which was blocked from leaving the Cromarty Firth in 2018 appears to be preparing for a move.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/08/2022, 7:20 am Updated: 24/08/2022, 7:25 am
Several people living around the Firth have posted images of anchor handling vessels working through yesterday at the Ocean Vanguard rig.

Workers have claimed the vessel is due to move today – though that, and its potential destination, have not been confirmed.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) and Port of Cromarty Firth have been contacted for comment.

SEPA blocked the Ocean Vanguard from leaving in 2018, along with the Ocean Nomad and Ocean Vanguard rigs, for fears they could be sent to dangerous breaking beaches in India or Bangladesh.

The former Diamond Offshore rigs remain in the Cromarty Firth.

At the time, Port of Cromarty Firth confirmed the trio had been sold to GMS, a US-based firm which describes itself as the world’s largest cash buyer of ships for recycling.

Two months later, Sepa revealed it had handed down a formal notice preventing their removal without its written permission.

GMS, which has been contacted for comment, is on record as saying it did not own the vessels in question in 2020.

