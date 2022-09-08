Liz Truss to make announcement on dozens of new North Sea licences: report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Liz Truss to make announcement on dozens of new North Sea licences: report

Liz Truss is to unveil a new swathe of North Sea licences, according to a news report, in an effort to boost domestic oil and gas production.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
08/09/2022, 7:43 am Updated: 08/09/2022, 7:44 am
The announcement could come as soon as today, Reuters reported, as the new prime minister is due to outline a £130bn support package to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Citing unnamed government sources, the news agency said that the exact number of new licences to be announced is still to be confirmed, though one source said it could be as many as 130.

Liz Truss previously said she would dish out more than 100 new North Sea licences if she became prime minister.

Truss North Sea © HOC/UNPIXS
Liz Truss ruled out another windfall tax at PMQs on Wednesday

A new round has been expected in the Autumn, with new areas subject to checkpoint tests to ensure they are in-keeping with the UK’s climate change commitments.

Such a round would not offer any short-term relief to energy bills due to the typical 5-10 year period between exploration and first oil production, though it would be part of a wider drive on UK energy security.

The UK’s last offshore licensing round was in 2020.

Support package

It comes as Liz Truss is to set out her plan for a £130 billion cost-of-living crisis bailout later today.

The new prime minister is expected to announce measures that would freeze household bills at about £2,500 a year until 2024, and issue support for businesses.

On Wednesday, during her first Prime Minister’s Questions, Truss ruled out extending a windfall tax on oil and gas operators to pay for that support.

“What we need to do is increase our energy supplies long-term, and that is why we will open up supply in the North Sea,” she said in the House of Commons.

On the possibility of an extension, she said: “I am against a windfall tax. I believe it is the wrong thing to be putting companies off investing in the UK, just when we need to be growing the economy.”

It leaves questions on how the package will be funded, with further borrowing adding to the UK’s £2.3 trillion national debt – driving the budget deficit.

Fracking

Ms Truss is also expected to announce an immediate end to the pause of fracking in England as part of her push for energy security.

The practice remains banned in Scotland, where there will be no change to policy.

