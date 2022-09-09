End called to 24-hour North Sea wildcat strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

End called to 24-hour North Sea wildcat strikes

Offshore workers who initiated unofficial strikes across a host of North Sea assets on Thursday have called an end to the 24-hour action.
By Andrew Dykes
09/09/2022, 2:51 pm
north sea strikes
The Forties Delta platform

Offshore workers who initiated unofficial strikes across a host of North Sea assets on Thursday have called an end to the 24-hour action.

Workers and contractors reportedly ceased work at 1pm on Thursday, after initiating a long-mooted series of strike actions across the basin. At Friday lunchtime, organisers said workers should return to work safely.

Energy Voice understands hundreds of workers took part across more than a dozen installations, though the exact number is not known.

Stoppages by workers allegedly took place on Buzzard, Beryl Alpha, Armada, Judy, Britannia, Forties Echo, Bravo, Alpha and Delta, Gannet, Pioneer, Jade, Scott, Everest and Brae Alpha.

Other assets affected include the Erda rig and the FPF-1 and BW Catcher floating production facilities.

Contractors and asset operators were contacted for comment on Thursday on the North sea strikes.

A Wood representative said none of the company’s employees were involved in any action.

Spokespersons for Shell and Petrodec said operations were unaffected on their Gannet and Erda assets, respectively.

In particular, workers have taken issue with the current provisions of the Energy Services Agreement (ESA), a collective bargaining agreement which sets minimum pay and conditions for around 5,000 workers.

Unions said Wednesday that any unofficial action would jeopardise future pay and jobs deals, while employers warned that any striking workers may face disciplinary action.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), which helps administrate the ESA, said it had no further updates on Friday morning.

Alix Thom, workforce engagement & skills manager at the trade body said Thursday the organisation was aware of unofficial action taking place on some North Sea platforms by “a small number” of offshore workers.

“We would encourage those involved to follow the official channels available if they wish to raise issues. Employers and unions are working hard and constructively to address workforce concerns and ensure the North Sea remains an attractive and safe place to work,” Ms Thom said.

“Workers in all sectors across the UK are feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, however industrial action does not offer a solution, and is not helpful for our sector, which is doing all it can to attract the investment essential to protect jobs and to ensure national energy security. We are certain all parties are looking to resolve matters as soon as possible.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts