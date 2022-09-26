Updated: COTA laments rejection of ‘unprecedented’ pay offer by North Sea catering staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Updated: COTA laments rejection of ‘unprecedented’ pay offer by North Sea catering staff

The Catering Offshore Trade Association (COTA) says it is "extremely disappointed" offshore caterers voted to snub its latest pay offer.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/09/2022, 8:00 am Updated: 27/09/2022, 4:52 pm
COTA believes the 7% increase tabled, which it has described as “unprecedented”, would have had an overall “positive impact” for employees.

Energy Voice revealed on Monday that offshore caterers are to be balloted on strike action after an “overwhelming” rejection of the proposed pay offer.

A letter, signed by both RMT and Unite the Union, confirming preparations are underway to ask North Sea catering members whether they back downing tools.

One union official said the number of workers involved in the action is thought to be in to the thousands, but COTA has since disputed that claim.

A ballot on the pay increase closed on Friday, with the vast majority of caterers rejecting the proposals.

Almost three quarters, 73%, of Unite members and 85% of RMT members voted to knock back the offer from COTA.

In the letter, the unions said: “The overwhelming result is to reject the proposed wage offer for 2022. Unite and RMT remain available for further talks around an improved offer, however we must now commence preparation for an industrial action ballot.”

A spokeswoman for COTA said: “The Caterers Offshore Trade Association (COTA) is extremely disappointed that members of Unite and RMT, through the consultative ballot, have voted to reject our pay offer of a 7% increase on base pay.  This is a significant unprecedented offer, which would have a positive impact on the total package and benefits for our employees.”

It is thought around 2,300 offshore caterers – employed by Conntrak, ESS, Entier, Trinity, Aramark, Sodexo and Foss – are covered by COTA, though not all are union members.

Despite the ballot result, there is still a long way to go before workers down tools.

An improved offer, which would then have to be voted on again, could be made in the coming weeks.

Just over a year ago, offshore catering members covered by Unite also rejected a basic pay offer from COTA.

There has been a sharp rise in North Sea industrial action in recent months, with workers trying to secure better wages to help with the cost-of-living increase.

