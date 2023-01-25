Delay rumbles on for BP Aberdeen office move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Delay rumbles on for BP Aberdeen office move

By Allister Thomas
25/01/2023, 8:08 am Updated: 25/01/2023, 2:48 pm
As Shell gets set to move into its new office in Aberdeen, delays are afoot for a similar move for Big Oil rival BP (LON: BP).

BP revealed in December 2020 that it would be leaving its North Sea headquarters on Wellheads Avenue in Dyce for a smaller premises at Aberdeen International Business Park (AIBP).

At the time, BP said the move was expected to complete “towards the end of 2021”.

Another push to the timeline was announced was in May 2021 when Savills and Knight Frank were appointed joint agents for the building.

At the time it was said redevelopment work would start once BP vacates the site in “December 2022”.

A BP spokesperson told EV the “relocation to Aberdeen International Business Park has been delayed and we have extended our lease at our current North Sea Headquarters”.

The company made no comment on why there’s been the multi-year delay, or when the move might take place, due to ongoing commercial discussions.

DNV Aberdeen © Supplied by DCT Media
Aker Solutions, BP and Oceaneering are among other tenants at AIBP.

BP’s new site, in the same premises as firms including Aker Solutions in Dyce, is half the size of its current base at 100,000 square feet.

The firm employs roughly 2,000 people UK-wide, with Aberdeen and London its largest offices.

It comes as Shell is due to move into its new base, on Aberdeen’s Union Street, imminently, having struck a deal for use of 80% of the nearby Chapel Street car park during weekdays.

Offshore wind

BP intends to set up an offshore wind centre of excellence in Aberdeen as part of its £10bn ScotWind plans.

The firm is also heavily investing in Port of Leith as part of the bid, which recently found success through Forth Ports’ freeport status success, which covers Leith as well as Rosyth, Burntisland, Grangemouth and Edinburgh Airport.

Aberdeen meanwhile missed out.

However, BP said it has no intention to change its investment plans as a result of the freeport status.

That’s after Jeremy Cresswell and Aberdeen University  professor Tavis Potts questioned the impact of the freeport status allocation in Energy Voice – read more here.

