NSTA’s first new ventures director on laying the tracks for the future of the industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

NSTA’s first new ventures director on laying the tracks for the future of the industry

In response to its broadening remit, the NSTA recently appointed Andy Brooks as its first director of new ventures.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
10/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Paul Glendell / DC TNSTA new ventures director
Andy Brooks was recently appointed as the NSTA's first director of new ventures.

As last year’s name change illustrates, the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) remit is no longer simply limited to oil and gas.

In addition to its exploration licensing brief, the regulator is also responsible for dishing out carbon storage permits, with a round currently ongoing.

Work is taking place too to bring new technologies into the North Sea fold, and to integrate existing operations with offshore wind and hydrogen.

In support of such aims, the NSTA recently appointed Andy Brooks as its first director of new ventures.

He will be familiar to many in the industry already, having previously been the regulator’s Central North Sea area manager, in addition to time spent with BP, CNR International and Chevron.

“There was a recognition over the last 18 months – especially now we’re running carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) licensing rounds and looking at where are within the hydrogen space – that you just couldn’t fulfil that enhanced function in the structure that we were in before,” explained Brooks.

Laying the tracks

“Effectively, the new ventures directorate is half of what was the original operations directorate. Within new ventures we have all of the licensing, whether that’s hydrocarbon or CCUS – we’re responsible and accountable for that.

“There is also the technology team, which are now looking at parts of the system to enable electrification, CCUS, and where we fit within the hydrogen future.”

As to how the name ‘new ventures’ came along, Brooks has a locomotive-themed analogy.

“We are the track layers for the future of the organisation. We need to run hydrocarbon and CCUS licensing rounds as we are at the minute; we will steward that early phase, and then we will hand that over to operations, and that’s the same for technology.”

A new look NSTA

Brooks officially took up his new brief on January 1, the same day that Stuart Payne formally replaced Andy Samuel as NSTA chief executive.

With its top brass now firmly in place, the regulator, and the new ventures team specifically, can focus on priority number one – “completing those two licensing rounds”.

© Supplied by Paul Glendell / DC T
Andy Brooks

“That’s what the team are working really hard on; they were doing a great job before we were a new ventures directorate, and I have no doubt they’ll continue to do that,” said Brooks.

Licensing processes progressing

As it stands, the NSTA plans to start awarding CCUS licences in the second quarter of the year – first injection could come as early as 2027.

As for the 33rd exploration round, expected to yield around 100 permits, “there may be some” awards around the same time, but the bulk are likely to come in the second half of 2023.

33rd licensing round © Supplied by NSTA
The blocks and partial-blocks being offered up by the NSTA in the 33rd hydrocarbon licensing round.

Brooks said: “The carbon capture one obviously closed before the hydrocarbon one, so we’re a little bit further ahead with that.”

He added: “The team are set up. It’s not like we need to come in and make any changes, and they should be extremely proud of the work they’ve done over the last six to 12 months in running two concurrent licensing rounds.”

Platform electrification

While the focus for the UK, particularly in the last year, has been on energy security, the need for the North Sea to reduce the environmental toll of oil and gas production on the environment hasn’t gone away.

Industry is still tied to its pledge to cut operational emissions by 50% by the end of the decade, with various initiatives ongoing in support of that, specially on electrification – a key focus for the NSTA.

Underpinning that is the INTOG leasing round, which will pave the way for the development of wind farms specifically designed to power oil and gas operations.

study low carbon jobs © Equinor
An illustration of the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm that will power Norwegian oil and gas platforms.

Brooks said: “In terms of electrification, the biggest challenges are around how you fully decarbonise those existing platforms. Operators describe it as being like open-heart surgery.

“But I don’t think there are many hurdles that we are not aware of, and they are just things that we need to work through alongside our fellow regulators, as well as industry.

“We need to see what’s going to come out of INTOG, which is an exciting prospect. We were pleased with not only how much went into that from a wind developer perspective, but also the number of letters of intent lodged from a decarbonisation perspective.

“There’s some hurdles to go through, but I think we’re working through them.”

He added: “It is a really exciting time, I think, to have a new ventures directorate that has that capacity to look at not just the things that the NSTA were doing traditionally, but also look at where we fit into that future.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts