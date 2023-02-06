UK well slot – All eyes on Alwyn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK well slot – All eyes on Alwyn

By Stephen Coomber, senior analyst, Westwood Global Energy Group
06/02/2023, 7:00 am
Alwyn, Total UK asset situated in the North Sea, Image courtesy of Total E&P UK Limited
As of 27 January, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are three exploration wells active, with one in the NNS, one in the CNS and one in the SNS. Since the previous report, one well has completed at North Eigg and one appraisal well completed at Isabella.

West of Shetland

No E&A wells have been drilled in the WoS area since the 206/21-1 Howick well in 2019. Two wells are planned to be drilled in 2023.

Northern North Sea

The 3/9a-N59 Alwyn East well, operated by TotalEnergies, was spudded on 16 January 2023 as an extended reach well from the Alwyn North platform. The reservoir target is Middle Jurassic Brent Group sandstones in a rotated fault terrace downthrown to the NE of the Alwyn North field. The well is classed as high temperature (HT) not high pressure (HP). Pre-drill P10 resources are c. 215 bcf gas or 26 mmbbl oil, however, this is unlikely to be recovered due to the expected CoP for the field prior to attaining these volumes.

The Serica-operated 3/24c-6 North Eigg HPHT well has been suspended with a completion that allows for a re-entry at a later date. The rig moved off location on 17 January. The well was spudded with the Paul B Lloyd Jr semi-sub on 11 July, re-spudded on 19 July and on 9 August due to operational issues. The well encountered 16ft (5m) of hydrocarbon bearing sand in the Upper Jurassic Heather Formation. Commerciality is yet to be established, with reservoir thickness significantly thinner than prognosed.

Central North Sea

Operator TotalEnergies completed the 30/12d-12 Isabella appraisal well, with the Noble Sam Hartley jack-up rig leaving location on 26 January, after spudding on 1 September 2022. Ithaca Energy had reported indications of hydrocarbons present across a net reservoir thickness of 148ft (45m) through the Upper Jurassic and Triassic. The well results were not positive and below expectations, indicating that a reduction in resources from the Ithaca pre-drill 66 mmboe will be necessary.

The Shell-operated 22/8a Orlov HPHT exploration well was spudded on 14 August with the Valaris 122 jack-up rig, targeting Upper Jurassic Fulmar sandstones in a structural trap in interpod play setting. It is rumoured that the well has made a discovery and that a DST is being carried out.

Southern North Sea

The Shell-operated 42/5a-2 Pensacola well spudded on 21 November with the Noble Resilient jack-up rig. Pensacola is a frontier, and therefore high impact well, targeting Permian Zechstein Group Z2 reef build-ups in a complex combination trap. Pre-drill P90-P50-P10 resources are estimated at 39 – 309 – 1,181 bcf. Gas was encountered in the Zechstein and DST operations have been initiated with a planned duration of 30 days.

