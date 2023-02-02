Aiken takes on new director to drive ‘aggressive play’ into batteries and hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aiken takes on new director to drive ‘aggressive play’ into batteries and hydrogen

By Andrew Dykes
02/02/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Global E&CAiken business director Baptiste Gougeon.
Aiken business director Baptiste Gougeon.

Aiken has appointed Baptiste Gougeon to the role of business director for its modular outfitting and refurbishment business, as it looks to make good on energy transition opportunities.

Part of Global Engineering & Construction (E&C), Aberdeen-based Aiken provides architectural, modular and heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) engineering design, manufacturing, construction and commissioning for a range of onshore and offshore projects.

Mr Gougeon’s appointment comes as business looks to new opportunities in energy transition projects and pursue what Global E&C chief executive Terry Allan has described as “an aggressive play” into battery storage and hydrogen generation.

A chartered mechanical engineer, Mr Gougeon has over 14 years of experience working within the energy industry across engineering, projects and operational roles. Since joining Global E&C in 2020 as a contract manager, he has also led the group’s “operational discipline” strategy.

Mr Allan added: “Baptiste has a proven record of delivering on our strategic intent and has brought a wealth of experience in new energy ventures, needed to accelerate Aiken’s aspiration to support existing and new customers across markets.”

His promotion is the latest in a series of high-profile appointments as Global E&C looks to drive growth in the energy transition space. The group said it is already executing a number of energy transition projects to support flaring reduction and cut greenhouse gas emissions from older assets.

It is also in the “early stages” of helping operators assess whether it would be commercially viable to power their platforms with electricity from green energy sources, such as wind farms, located onshore or offshore.

It comes as the sector awaits the results of the Crown Estate’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) offshore wind leasing process, which would see seabed space awarded to projects that can help offshore platforms decarbonise.

Commenting on his new role, Mr Gougeon said: “These are exciting times for us as a business as we’re able to build on the existing skills and knowledge from Aiken to make progress and key collaborations to further decarbonise the energy landscape.”

Global acquired Aiken in a 2020 deal following its collapse into administration the year before.

Established in 1987, it supplies accommodation modules for every sector as well as specialist technicians for offshore oil and gas operators, supporting the maintenance and certification requirements of their permanently-installed living and catering areas.

At the time Global E&C said the addition of the business to its existing ICON division would offer clients a broader range of solutions for their maintenance needs.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts