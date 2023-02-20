Serica confirms first production from Tailwind’s Gannet E

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica confirms first production from Tailwind’s Gannet E

By Andrew Dykes
20/02/2023, 7:28 am Updated: 20/02/2023, 10:45 am
The Triton FPSO

Serica Energy has confirmed the completion of commissioning of a new well at the Tailwind Energy-operated Gannet field, with production now online.

UK-listed independent Serica (AIM: SQZ), said final commissioning at Gannet GE-04 well had now been completed and production had now begun via the Triton floating production storage and offload (FPSO) vessel.

Well results were above pre-drill expectations, the firm said, and initial production rates have exceeded 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

The tie-in comes several weeks after the completion of drilling by the Stena Don in early January.

Diving support vessel Deep Discoverer was mobilised to the Triton area in early February to carry out the subsea tie in of Gannet to the vessel, which is operated by Dana Petroleum.

Serica announced its bid to buy fellow operator Tailwind – also a large stakeholder in the FPSO – in a shares and cash deal worth a total of £367 million last year.

Though it was not universally popular among shareholders, a majority backed the move in key meeting in January, paving the way for a takeover that will put Serica in the top 10 club of North Sea producers.

Chief executive Mitch Flegg said: “Including the Tailwind Acquisition assets, we have an exciting investment programme of value-adding activities throughout 2023 and 2024 which has started with the Gannet GE-04 well being brought onto production. We are delighted with the strong initial results.

Mr Flegg noted that the new influx of production means the Triton hub is now producing at rates not seen for a decade.

“This performance is a credit to the outstanding work completed by the Tailwind team, their contractors, and Dana Petroleum, the Triton operator. We look forward to welcoming the Tailwind team to Serica on completion of the acquisition which is expected next month.”

Gannet E

Tailwind acquired its 100% stake in Gannet E in September 2018, through its purchase of Shell and ExxonMobil’s stakes in the Triton cluster.

Shell initially developed Gannet via three wells connected to the Gannet Alpha platform, about 110 miles east of Aberdeen.

First oil was achieved in 1998, some 16 years after the field’s discovery, but production halted in 2011 following a pipeline leak.

Gannet E resumed production in 2018 following installation of a new pipeline to Triton.

Recoverable resources at the heavy oil field are estimated at just over 30 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of around 29.9 million boe of crude oil and condensate and 2.7 billion cubic feet of gas.

