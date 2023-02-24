TotalEnergies safety boss among speakers at OEUK HSE conference

An error occurred. Please try again.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has unveiled the line-up for its upcoming HSE conference in Aberdeen.

The offshore trade body will hold its annual Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) Conference on March 21 at the P&J Live, with a roster of speakers including operators, regulators and the supply chain.

This year’s event, sponsored by TotalEnergies, will bring people together from across the industry to share experiences, highlight innovation and explore the theme of ‘leading and learning’ across the HSE scope, OEUK said.

As well as a keynote speech delivered by new OEUK chief exec Dave Whitehouse, other guests include the head of offshore regulator OPRED Tom Child, TotalEnergies HSE director Mhairi Finnie and Xodus Group director Peter Tipler.

The agenda spans sessions on personal and process safety, environment, as well as occupational health and hygiene, with the opportunity for further discussion with a variety of speakers and panels.

It comes in the wake of research by consultancy Salus Technical which reveals dozens of recurring HSE and compliance issues faced by North Sea operators.

Last year the sector held a series of workshops with maintenance managers from multiple operators, OEUK and the Health & Safety Executive to get to grips with the North Sea’s growing maintenance backlog.

OEUK’s HSE and operations director, Mark Wilson said the upcoming event was “a must” for all HSE professionals in the industry.

“It gives delegates the unique opportunity to hear from leading personnel who are putting HSE at the heart of what we do.

“The sector has risen to the challenges of the past few years via collaboration and hard work. As an industry we haven’t lost sight of our responsibilities for good HSE management, however performance has remained steady across many areas rather than showing a marked improvement.

“We have to remain constantly vigilant in our approach and we hope the HSE Conference this year will allow the opportunity to share and highlight best practice that can help us deliver the improvements we all want to see.

“The event will allow industry, operators and supply chain, regulators and academia to explore the challenges facing the sector across the breadth of HSE – ensuring we maintain a sharp focus on the health and safety of our people and the environmental sustainability of our operations, which is in tandem with our commitment to delivering our net zero goals.”

Tickets and a full agenda can be found at oeukhseconference.co.uk.