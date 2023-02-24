TotalEnergies safety boss among speakers at OEUK HSE conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

TotalEnergies safety boss among speakers at OEUK HSE conference

By Andrew Dykes
24/02/2023, 7:30 am
© Supplied by DC Thomson/ Kenny ElOEUK HSE and Ops director Mark Wilson.
OEUK HSE and Ops director Mark Wilson.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has unveiled the line-up for its upcoming HSE conference in Aberdeen.

The offshore trade body will hold its annual Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) Conference on March 21 at the P&J Live, with a roster of speakers including operators, regulators and the supply chain.

This year’s event, sponsored by TotalEnergies, will bring people together from across the industry to share experiences, highlight innovation and explore the theme of ‘leading and learning’ across the HSE scope, OEUK said.

As well as a keynote speech delivered by new OEUK chief exec Dave Whitehouse, other guests include the head of offshore regulator OPRED Tom Child, TotalEnergies HSE director Mhairi Finnie and Xodus Group director Peter Tipler.

The agenda spans sessions on personal and process safety, environment, as well as occupational health and hygiene, with the opportunity for further discussion with a variety of speakers and panels.

It comes in the wake of research by consultancy Salus Technical which reveals dozens of recurring HSE and compliance issues faced by North Sea operators.

Last year the sector held a series of workshops with maintenance managers from multiple operators, OEUK and the Health & Safety Executive to get to grips with the North Sea’s growing maintenance backlog.

OEUK’s HSE and operations director, Mark Wilson said the upcoming event was “a must” for all HSE professionals in the industry.

“It gives delegates the unique opportunity to hear from leading personnel who are putting HSE at the heart of what we do.

“The sector has risen to the challenges of the past few years via collaboration and hard work. As an industry we haven’t lost sight of our responsibilities for good HSE management, however performance has remained steady across many areas rather than showing a marked improvement.

“We have to remain constantly vigilant in our approach and we hope the HSE Conference this year will allow the opportunity to share and highlight best practice that can help us deliver the improvements we all want to see.

“The event will allow industry, operators and supply chain, regulators and academia to explore the challenges facing the sector across the breadth of HSE – ensuring we maintain a sharp focus on the health and safety of our people and the environmental sustainability of our operations, which is in tandem with our commitment to delivering our net zero goals.”

Tickets and a full agenda can be found at oeukhseconference.co.uk.

