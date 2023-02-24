PDi formally installs new directors and advisory board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

PDi formally installs new directors and advisory board

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/02/2023, 1:47 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by PDiJames Drummond and Kirstie Langan of PDi.
James Drummond and Kirstie Langan of PDi.

Aberdeen’s PDi has announced the appointment of a new senior leadership team to support its significant growth plans.

James Drummond and, most recently, Kirstie Langan have joined the engineering consultancy as managing director and global business development director, respectively.

The appointments come as the company readies to embark on a five-year growth plan, it which it aims to grow tenfold, from revenue of £3 million today, to north of £30m by 2028.

In support of that aim, Energy Voice recently revealed PDi had secured initial backing of £500,000 from its parent company, Tattva Group.

Mr Drummond said: “PDi has a clear vision and strategic plan for significant future growth and is committed to becoming the market leader in our sectors.

‘The business has a well-established pedigree, over a longer period than most of our competitors, for delivering some of the very best engineering solutions in our core markets.

“Now with investment in a new senior leadership team, our delivery capacity, and enhanced operational capabilities along with flexible working, PDi is demonstrating just how committed it is to making this growth strategy a reality.”

Combined with the programme of accelerated senior talent acquisition and graduate programme, PDi is also being supported by an advisory board.

The group comprises a number of energy industry leading experts – from operator Spirit Energy to legal firm Addleshaw Goddard – who will use their wealth of experience to underpin the company’s growth journey, and further strengthen its market position.

Ms Langan added: “Joining the senior leadership team at PDi at this pivotal stage is hugely exhilarating and we are all fully aligned on our ambitions to expertly support the global energy business with world class engineering consultancy services and we will continue to create brilliant opportunities for the most talented and driven engineers.

“We know we have a unique ‘recipe’ at PDi to meet the needs of the energy sector and are fully prepared for the journey.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts