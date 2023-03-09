Harbour Energy sees profits ‘wiped out’ by windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour Energy sees profits ‘wiped out’ by windfall tax

Harbour said the windfall tax has “extinguished” profits – but the firm, which is cutting jobs, still announced $300m of shareholder dividends and buybacks today.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/03/2023, 7:43 am Updated: 09/03/2023, 8:58 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Harbour Energyharbour energy
Harbour Energy is cutting hundreds of jobs.

The North Sea’s largest producer Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has said the windfall tax has “wiped out” its profits for 2022.

However, the firm, which is cutting hundreds of jobs in Aberdeen, went on to say it has a “solid financial position” and announced $300m of new buybacks and dividends for shareholders.

The firm said its staffing reduction consultation is due to close in the second half of the year.

Before tax, Harbour Energy was above analyst expectations, posting $2.4bn profits for the 2022 financial year.

After tax, however, profits were down to just $8 million.

Harbour said the profit wipeout is down to a “$1.5 billion one off non-cash deferred tax charge associated with the EPL (Energy Profits Levy)”.

CEO Linda Cook said: “The UK Energy Profits Levy, which applies irrespective of actual or realised commodity prices, has disproportionately impacted the UK-focused independent oil and gas companies that are critical for domestic energy security. For Harbour, the UK’s largest oil and gas producer, it has all but wiped out our profit for the year.

“This has driven us to reduce our UK investment and staffing levels.”

Harbour Energy © Supplied by Harbour Energy
Linda Cook, Harbour Energy CEO

The firm said its tax expense is split between the “current figure” and a deferred charge – the latter of which has “extinguished” profits.

The current tax expense for 2022 is $706m, of which the EPL covers $326m.

Harbour’s deferred expense totals $1.74bn – of which $1.46bn is the one-off cash charge which has hit profits.

The firm said this figure recognises its future tax rate expected in relation to the windfall tax through to March 2028, when the levy is slated to end ($148m of this reversed during the period, so the true figure is $1.64bn).

Ms Cook went on to say that “given the fiscal instability and outlook for investment in the country” Harbour has reinforced its goal “to grow and diversify internationally”.

These financial strifes have not, however, stopped the North Sea’s largest producer from delivering sizeable shareholder returns.

Harbour Energy has proposed a final dividend of $100m for 2022, and has approved a new $200m share buyback today.

The firm increased production by 19% through the year, from 175,000 barrels per day to 208,000, largely through new production at Tolmount, the J-Area and Greater Britannia Area in the North Sea.

Ms Cook said: In our first full year as a publicly listed company, Harbour delivered materially higher production which – together with improved margins – enabled us to continue to deleverage and make material shareholder distributions.

“We further developed our Net Zero strategy, setting ourselves an interim target, and built significant momentum in our flagship Viking CCS project. Most importantly we achieved all of this while improving our safety record.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts