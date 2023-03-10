Energy economist accuses Harbour of ‘fancy accounting’ to get headlines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Energy economist accuses Harbour of ‘fancy accounting’ to get headlines

In a Twitter thread, Greg Muttitt, who works for IISD Energy, accused the North Sea’s biggest producer of counting “all of its windfall tax payments for the next 5 years into this year's accounts”.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
10/03/2023, 7:09 am Updated: 10/03/2023, 8:12 am
© ChrysaorOGA platform electrification competition
Harbour Energy's Britannia platform

An energy economist claims Harbour Energy has used creative accounting methods in order to generate headlines ahead of the spring budget.

In a Twitter thread, Greg Muttitt, who works for IISD Energy, accused the North Sea’s biggest producer of counting “all of its windfall tax payments for the next 5 years into this year’s accounts”.

And while that’s led to meagre takings this time around, he claims it “will make for big after-tax profits the next 4 years”.

Harbour (LON: HBR) published its 2022 results yesterday, in which it said the UK Government’s energy profits levy (EPL) had “wiped out” its takings for the year.

Before tax, the independent was above analyst expectations, posting $2.4 billion profits, but that figure fell to just $8 million after it had been accounted for.

Harbour blamed the massive gulf on a “$1.5 billion one off non-cash deferred tax charge associated with the EPL (Energy Profits Levy)”.

The London-listed firm said its tax expense is split between the “current figure” and a deferred charge – the latter of which had “extinguished” profits.

But the North Sea giant, which is laying off hundreds of people in Aberdeen, went on to say it has a “solid financial position” and announced $300m of new buybacks and dividends for shareholders.

Harsh critics of EPL

Linda Cook, chief executive of Harbour, has been among the most ardent critics of the government’s windfall tax on the sector.

Harbour Energy © Supplied by Harbour Energy
Linda Cook, Harbour Energy CEO

The EPL means oil and gas producers will pay a headline levy on their profits of  75% until 2028, unless the government adapts the policy.

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his fiscal update next week, and there’s a degree of optimism he may announce some changes to the EPL to make it more palatable.

Masterclass in media management

Mr Muttitt described Harbour’s results as a “masterclass in media management” in the run up to a “budget where the windfall tax is under pressure”.

“The windfall tax is just 35%, so how does it wipe out profits (implying 100%)?

“The reason is that Harbour has counted all of its windfall tax payments for the next 5 years into this year’s accounts!”

Based on the difference between Harbour’s post and pre-tax figures, that would suggest a tax rate of 99.7%, he said.

He says profits of about £1.5 billion have “effectively been reallocated to future years in order to get today’s headlines”.

“Is Harbour struggling financially? Not according to today’s results statement, which describes “a solid financial position”. The heavily-leveraged, private-equity-backed company managed to reduce its net debt from $2.3 to $0.8 billion last year.

“In summary, clever accounting and clever PR give Harbour Energy headlines about pain while shareholders experience pleasure.”

