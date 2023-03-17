Were you at the Offshore Achievement Awards?

An error occurred. Please try again.

The great and the good of the energy sector were celebrated at the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards on Thursday night.

Around 400 guests attended the glitzy P&J Live ceremony in Aberdeen, celebrating exceptional achievements of companies and individuals in the offshore energy sector.

Organised by SPE Aberdeen and hosted this year by actor and producer Sally Phillips, the ceremony saw awards handed out for eleven categories.

You can see more from the event in our gallery below.

Winners included industry stalwart Colin Black – a technology leader in his field – who was recognised with the Significant Contribution Award.