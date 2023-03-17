Were you at the Offshore Achievement Awards?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Were you at the Offshore Achievement Awards?

By Andrew Dykes
17/03/2023, 12:35 pm
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPEOffshore Achievement Awards 2023. P&J Live.
Offshore Achievement Awards 2023. P&J Live.

The great and the good of the energy sector were celebrated at the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards on Thursday night.

Around 400 guests attended the glitzy P&J Live ceremony in Aberdeen, celebrating exceptional achievements of companies and individuals in the offshore energy sector.

Organised by SPE Aberdeen and hosted this year by actor and producer Sally Phillips, the ceremony saw awards handed out for eleven categories.

You can see more from the event in our gallery below.

© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Offshore Achievement Awards host Sally Phillips.
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Offshore Achievement Awards 2023.
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Offshore Achievement Awards 2023.
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Offshore Achievement Awards 2023.
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Offshore Achievement Awards 2023.
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Offshore Achievement Awards 2023.
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Offshore Achievement Awards 2023
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Offshore Achievement Awards 2023.
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Offshore Achievement Awards 2023.
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Offshore Achievement Awards.
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/SPE Colin Black is recognised with the Significant Contribution Award at the Offshore Achievement Awards 2023.
© Supplied by Rory Raitt/ SPE Aber (L-R) Daniel Davidson, COO of Frontier Energy Network, Significant Contribution recipient, Colin Black and Kenny McAllister, Chair of OAA Judging Panel.

Winners included industry stalwart Colin Black – a technology leader in his field – who was recognised with the Significant Contribution Award.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts