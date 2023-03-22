Hartshead strikes deal to use Shell platform as tie-back host for North Sea gas fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hartshead strikes deal to use Shell platform as tie-back host for North Sea gas fields

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
22/03/2023, 7:04 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Facebook/Amber JohnsonHartshead Shell platform deal
Hartshead and Shell have signed a deal to tie Anning and Somerville into the Leman Alpha installation.

Australia’s Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) has struck a deal with the Shell (LON: SHEL) to use the latter’s Leman Alpha platform as a tie-back host.

Key commercial terms have been agreed for the transportation and processing of gas from the first phase of the Anning and Somerville fields in the Southern North Sea.

Gas will be transported to the Shell Corvette installation via a planned, Hartshead owned pipeline and subsea connection.

From there, it will flow to the Leman Alpha platform before being delivered to the Bacton Gas Terminal in Norfolk for processing and delivery to the UK National Gas Transmission System.

The agreement provides the basis for the tie-in, and transportation and processing of phase one gas production through Shell’s infrastructure.

It also covers any required brownfield modification as part of the gas offtake route for the Anning and Somerville fields.

Hartshead says the development of fully-termed agreements will progress in parallel with the Front-end Engineering and Design (FEED), and final Field Development Plan (FDP) submission to the UK government.

The deal follows a study carried out by Petrofac into potential offtake routes for the phase one project, 

Hartshead recently revealed it has a “long list” of eight potential contractors to fabricate the jacket and platform for its Anning and Somerville gas fields.

An award is expected to be made in the third quarter of this year, and Hartshead said each contractor has a “track record” of project knowledge in the Southern North Sea.

FEED work for the jacket and platform is also being carried out by Petrofac (LON: PFC).

£110m to deliver Anning and Somerville

Hartshead is the sole owner of Licence P2607, which contains Anning and Somerville, as well as the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

The firm believes the permit to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

According to research from Barclay Pearce Capital, Hartshead is expected to splash out £110m between over the next two years to achieve first gas  – currently slated for the second half of 2024.

That is based on the assumption that Hartshead is able to farm-out 50% of the phase one project, with total capex forecasted to be nearer to £350m.

Cash is likely to be dished out between 2023 and 2026, with the firm bagging tax relief of £160m, thanks to the investment allowance clause included in the North Sea windfall tax.

Hartshead plans to take a final investment decision (FID) on the development, including new platforms, in 2023.

