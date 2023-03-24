Offshore helicopter sector ‘sleepwalking into crisis’ as demand outstrips supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Offshore helicopter sector ‘sleepwalking into crisis’ as demand outstrips supply

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/03/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Lockheed Martinoffshore helicopter sector
File photo of a Sikorsky S92.

“Significant price inflation” is forecast to grip the offshore helicopter sector as demand for choppers outstrips the number available.

Research group Air and Sea Analytics says the ability of operators to “keep enough serviceable aircraft active” to meet requirements is now “in question”.

It is warning that the sector risks “sleepwalking into a crisis”, with just a “small handful” of uncontracted helicopters remaining.

“Supply chains are stretched and long lead-times are being quoted on critical parts,” said the firm.

“This scenario has been developing over a period of years and it will take years to resolve. It will benefit some parts of the industry and it will place strain on others.

“Significant price inflation is expected, some of which we have seen already.”

Air and Sea Analytics issued the notice ahead of the publication of its latest ‘Heavy & Super-Medium Fleet Census’.

In the previous market roundup, the global helicopter services sector showed a return to pre-pandemic levels of activity, with a “substantial recovery” in the number of flights.

But there were fears too about a looming shortage of aircraft, with a reported drop in Bristow’s fleet of Sikorsky S-92s – the dominant helicopter in the UK North Sea.

Commenting on the period, director of Air and Sea Analytics Steve Robertson, former head of oilfield services at Westwood Global, said the uplift in activity was not surprising “given high oil prices and double-digit growth in upstream expenditure.”

“Of particular interest is the underlying intensity of activity in returning aircraft to service (RTS). Aircraft that a year ago no-one would have expected to return to the active fleet are now flying again.

“It’s only a matter of time before scarcity of available aircraft and parts drives up pricing significantly.”

Around a year ago, the firm called for “new orders of offshore helicopters” to meet demand growth with “things looking up” in the oil and gas sector.

At the time there were only around two dozen available S-92s.

