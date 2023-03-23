Harbour Energy appoints two new independent non-execs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour Energy appoints two new independent non-execs

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
23/03/2023, 7:34 am Updated: 23/03/2023, 8:22 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Harbour EnergyHarbour Energy two independent
Harbour Energy.

London-listed oil giant Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has announced the appointment of two independent non-executive directors.

Belgacem Chariag and Louise Hough will join the board of the North Sea’s largest producer on May 1, and will stand for election at the company’s annual meeting a few days later.

Mr Chariag, who will join Harbour’s HSE and security, and nomination committees, has “extensive experience in the energy, materials and chemicals industries”.

He has held a variety of leadership positions within oilfield services companies, including nine years at Baker Hughes and before that over 20 years at Schlumberger.

Most recently, Mr Chariag was chairman and chief executive of Ecovyst, a leading global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals and services.

He is currently a non-executive director for Helmerich & Payne, a New York listed provider of drilling solutions and technologies for oil and gas exploration and production companies.

Ms Hough meanwhile has a “wealth of experience and deep understanding of both the financial and energy markets”, having spent 25 years at UBS where she held a variety of roles, including head of specialist sales.

More recently, she was head of international investor relations for Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil and gas company, playing a lead role in preparing the company and management for its IPO and first public bond issuances.

She was also a member of the Saudi Aramco sustainability steering committee, working extensively on all aspects of ESG reporting and has significant experience advising investors, boards and executive management teams on capital markets-related activity and sustainability and governance issues.

Ms Hough will also join Harbour’s audit and risk committee, as well as its remuneration committee.

R. Blair Thomas, chairman of Harbour, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Belgacem and Louise to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors.  Louise’s experience in oil and gas equity markets and Belgacem’s global industry expertise will be of great value to the Board and its committees.”

