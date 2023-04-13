North Sea veteran to step down as Serica chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea veteran to step down as Serica chairman

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/04/2023, 12:10 pm Updated: 13/04/2023, 12:41 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Serica chairman North sea
Serica chairman Tony Craven Walker

The chairman of Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) is calling it a day after 18 years with the North Sea oil and gas operator.

Tony Craven Walker confirmed in the company’s full-year results that he will be standing down from the board at the firm’s annual general meeting at the end of June.

He will be replaced by David Latin, who has been part of Serica’s top team since 2021 and boasts three decades working in upstream oil and gas.

Mr Craven Walker said: “David has been on the Board since the end of 2021 and brings enormous experience to the Company both as an Independent Director and shortly as Non-Executive Chairman.

“David has over 30 years’ working in the upstream sector including senior roles at BP plc and the OMV Group where he led growth of a significant business in the North Sea, Africa and Australasia.

“More recently he has developed his knowledge of private equity investing as a founder of First Alpha Energy Capital and of the energy transition via venture capital backed Talaria Technology. With David in the Chair and a strong Board and Executive Team I am sure that the Company is in good hands.”

In its 2022 results, Serica enjoyed a big jump in profits during a year of “outstanding progress” for the North Sea firm.

A North Sea pioneer, Mr Craven Walker has been a leading UK industry figure since the 1970s, having kicked off his career at BP, playing a key role in the development of the landmark Forties field.

He founded two British independent oil companies: Charterhouse Petroleum, where he held the post of CEO; and Monument Oil and Gas, where he was CEO and later chairman.

He was also a founder member of BRINDEX – Association of British Independent Oil Exploration Companies.

In 2004, he took on the chairman brief at Serica in 2004, when it was just a “small exploration company operating in the North Sea and South East Asia”.

Since then, he has seen it grow to become a “very significant British-based upstream operator with material operations in the North Sea and generating good returns to shareholders”.

“I am proud of that achievement and am proud of the team that has made it possible. I am sure that all shareholders would like me to thank them. The Company has a very strong team, a strong balance sheet, a very material production base and very strong credentials, all of which put it in a good position for future success,” he added.

Mitch Flegg, Serica chief executive said: “I would like to recognise the outstanding performance of our 180 strong workforce who have again exceeded expectations and I welcome the new staff who have joined us from Tailwind.

“I would also like to acknowledge the incredible contribution of Tony Craven
Walker who has today announced that he will be standing down as Chair. Tony has been instrumental in the development of the Company from its early stages through to its establishment at one of the UK’s top ten producers, and I would like to personally thank him for the experience and guidance that he has provided to me and the entire management team. I look forward to working with the incoming Chair, Dave Latin who I have known for many years.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts