Former Decom North Sea boss appointed COO of Rovco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Former Decom North Sea boss appointed COO of Rovco

By Ryan Duff
13/04/2023, 12:12 pm
© Supplied by RovcoRovco Fraser Moonie
Rovco appoints Fraser Moonie as new COO.

Aberdeen-based subsea robotics firm, Rovco, has appointed the former chief executive of Decom North Sea, Fraser Moonie, as its chief operating officer.

The company that supplies the offshore renewable sector, welcomes Mr Moonie as it looks to execute its plan to build” a global infrastructure, realising its ambitious growth strategy”.

Mr Moonie is based in the Granite City and has more than 25 years of industry experience with subsea sector service companies which Rovco looks to take advantage of to ensure its plans come to fruition.

‘Huge potential for growth’

The former Decom North Sea boss said: “I was attracted to Rovco because of its huge potential for growth, and for the opportunity to work with its sister company Vaarst, whose cutting-edge technology is already dominating the market in the energy transition space.

“In these changing times across the energy industry, I’m very excited to be working alongside such a talented group of people.

Decom North Sea chief executive
Fraser Moonie was involved in the decommissioning of CNR’s Murchison platform in 2017.

“I think Rovco’s progression also presents a massive opportunity for individuals within the company to develop and grow as the company continues to evolve.

“It truly is one of the most technologically advanced providers of subsea project solutions in the world.”

Background

The new chief operating officer worked at Bibby Offshore Limited ahead of his time at Decom North Sea.

Working as a commercial manager, Mr Moonie then spent his later years with the company taking on the role of chief operating officer.

In the past 18 months, the new appointment has worked as regional director for Mermaid Subsea Services UK, during which time Mr Moonie was involved in perusing a major plug and abandonment campaign, targeting the North Sea’s suspended wells.

‘Exciting time’ for Rovco

Brian Allen, chief executive officer at Rovco, said: “Fraser joins us at an exciting time as we progress with plans to grow on an international level, bringing our industry-leading solutions closer to our clients operating around the world in decommissioning and renewables.

“His extensive experience, particularly in relation to developing and implementing both domestic and international expansion strategies, will be crucial in helping Rovco fulfil its growth ambitions over the next few years.

Rovco CEO and founder Brian Allen.

“Fraser’s appointment closely follows our announcement that Rovco is diversifying its activities through the creation of two dedicated business units – IRM, which will focus on continuing to grow the inspection, repair and maintenance ROV-based work.

“That has been the foundation of Rovco’s work since it was established, and our new Site Characterisation division which will provide the full range of geotechnical and geophysical services and solutions required for marine site consenting surveys.

“Although specialising in different areas, each unit will be able to draw on the expertise of the other to deliver project support as required.”

© Supplied by Rovco
Glomar Supporter.

At the start of this year, Rovco signed a three-year contract for the Glomar Supporter multipurpose support vessel as it looked to further expand its survey business.

The firm said that the deal is part of its strategy to grow its site characterisation business unit.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts