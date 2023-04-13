Former Decom North Sea boss appointed COO of Rovco

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen-based subsea robotics firm, Rovco, has appointed the former chief executive of Decom North Sea, Fraser Moonie, as its chief operating officer.

The company that supplies the offshore renewable sector, welcomes Mr Moonie as it looks to execute its plan to build” a global infrastructure, realising its ambitious growth strategy”.

Mr Moonie is based in the Granite City and has more than 25 years of industry experience with subsea sector service companies which Rovco looks to take advantage of to ensure its plans come to fruition.

‘Huge potential for growth’

The former Decom North Sea boss said: “I was attracted to Rovco because of its huge potential for growth, and for the opportunity to work with its sister company Vaarst, whose cutting-edge technology is already dominating the market in the energy transition space.

“In these changing times across the energy industry, I’m very excited to be working alongside such a talented group of people.

“I think Rovco’s progression also presents a massive opportunity for individuals within the company to develop and grow as the company continues to evolve.

“It truly is one of the most technologically advanced providers of subsea project solutions in the world.”

Background

The new chief operating officer worked at Bibby Offshore Limited ahead of his time at Decom North Sea.

Working as a commercial manager, Mr Moonie then spent his later years with the company taking on the role of chief operating officer.

In the past 18 months, the new appointment has worked as regional director for Mermaid Subsea Services UK, during which time Mr Moonie was involved in perusing a major plug and abandonment campaign, targeting the North Sea’s suspended wells.

‘Exciting time’ for Rovco

Brian Allen, chief executive officer at Rovco, said: “Fraser joins us at an exciting time as we progress with plans to grow on an international level, bringing our industry-leading solutions closer to our clients operating around the world in decommissioning and renewables.

“His extensive experience, particularly in relation to developing and implementing both domestic and international expansion strategies, will be crucial in helping Rovco fulfil its growth ambitions over the next few years.

“Fraser’s appointment closely follows our announcement that Rovco is diversifying its activities through the creation of two dedicated business units – IRM, which will focus on continuing to grow the inspection, repair and maintenance ROV-based work.

“That has been the foundation of Rovco’s work since it was established, and our new Site Characterisation division which will provide the full range of geotechnical and geophysical services and solutions required for marine site consenting surveys.

“Although specialising in different areas, each unit will be able to draw on the expertise of the other to deliver project support as required.”

© Supplied by Rovco

At the start of this year, Rovco signed a three-year contract for the Glomar Supporter multipurpose support vessel as it looked to further expand its survey business.

The firm said that the deal is part of its strategy to grow its site characterisation business unit.