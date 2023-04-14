‘Tough decisions’ now ‘paying off’ for North Sea firm Serica as profits jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Tough decisions’ now ‘paying off’ for North Sea firm Serica as profits jump

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/04/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 14/04/2023, 12:37 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by DCT MediaSerica Energy Tailwind
Serica Energy chief executive Mitch Flegg

North Sea firm Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) is attributing its latest set of financials to bold decisions made when the “going was tough”.

Even when oil and gas prices were in the doldrums at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the London-listed company committed to “some big investments”.

And Serica chief executive Mitch Flegg says the operator is now being rewarded for its bravery, after the company published its results for last year on Thursday, with chairman Tony Craven Walker announcing plans to head for the exit door.

In the 12 months up to December 31, 2022, the operator recorded pre-tax profits of £488.2 million, a 361% rise on 2021’s figure of £135.1m.

While high oil and gas prices played a large part in that, increased production from Serica’s North Sea assets also contributed.

Average net production increased by 18% annually, from 22,200 barrels of oil equivalent (beo) per day in 2021, to 26,200 boe in 2022.

‘Good technical work’

Meanwhile, Serica’s 2P independently assessed reserves increased to 74.9m boe, from 62.2m boe, the result of “good technical work”, said Mr Flegg.

Serica Tailwind takeover

He added: “We have always been very proud of the fact that we’ve invested in our assets, and this goes back a few years. It’s only a couple of years ago that gas prices were on their knees, which is almost unthinkable now, but even during that period we committed to some big investments.

“Columbus was sanctioned, as was the Rhum R3 well. We did that during 2021 and we’re getting the real benefit of those during 2022. That’s why our production was higher; because we took the hard decisions to make investments a couple of years ago when the going was tough, and that’s paying off for us now. And we will continue to do that.”

Boost flows, cut emissions

A key feature of the last year for Serica has been well intervention campaigns, targeted at boosting yields from producing fields.

Such work has taken place on the firm’s Rhum, Columbus and Bruce fields, contributing to the latter receiving a five year life extension.

By boosting flows, Serica has also been able to bring down its operational emissions per barrel, a key focus for North Sea operators.

The Bruce platform in the North Sea

Mr Flegg added: “During 2022 we invested in well workovers and light intervention campaigns, and there are plans for more. In the summer, we will kick off a lightweight intervention campaign on Bruce, and we’ve already committed to one for next year. By doing low-tech interventions on existing wells, we can get more oil and gas out of them.

“As a country, that is what we need to be doing, because if we can get more out of existing fields, we can boost supplies without creating an extra environmental burden. Serica’s Rhum 3 well added 50% to our production, and at the same time we manage to reduce our emissions.”

