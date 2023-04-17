Further life extensions to Bruce possible with Serica eyeing nearby opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Further life extensions to Bruce possible with Serica eyeing nearby opportunities

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/04/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Serica EnergySerica Bruce CEO
A worker on Serica Energy's North Sea Bruce platform.

Serica Energy’s (LON: SQZ) chief executive has backed the Bruce platform to keep producing for years to come, after a third life extension was announced for the namesake field.

Mitch Flegg hailed the installation, about 211 miles north-east of Aberdeen, as a “good piece of kit”, and says there is still a “lot of life left” in it.

The London-listed oil and gas company is also eyeing nearby opportunities that could further delay shutdown of its flagship asset.

Announcing its 2022 results on Thursday, Serica also confirmed a five-year extension to Bruce – the result of ongoing well interventions and plans for further drilling.

Cessation of production from the field was previously slated for 2030, but now is not envisaged until 2035.

New licences could add extra years

Moreover, opportunities arising from the North Sea Transition Authority’s 33rd exploration licensing round mean the platform could continue to be a key hub beyond field life.

Mr Flegg said: “I can’t say too much, but there was a licensing round recently, and we certainly looked at nearby opportunities there might have been in that process.

Serica energy
Serica Energy CEO Mitch Flegg.

“One thing we can do to extend the life of our assets is to get more tie-backs to them, and that’s always been a stated aim.”

This latest Bruce extension is the third from Serica since it acquired the asset – alongside Keith and Rhum – from BP in 2018.

Shutdown of the asset was originally forecast for 2026, but was pushed back by two years, and the a further two years in 2021.

Intervention campaigns proving their worth

Serica has embarked on a number of well intervention campaigns across its Bruce, Keith and Rhum field in recent years.

As a result, average net production increased by 18% annually, from 22,200 barrels of oil equivalent (beo) per day in 2021, to 26,200 boe in 2022.

Bruce is the main production platform through which the subsea fields Keith and Rhum also produce.

“It’s a really good piece of kit,” said Mr Flegg.

“I was out on the platform last week, and while it’s around 30 years old now, it was well built, and well maintained by BP.

“It is in good shape, but the platform does need a lot of work and we’re still looking after it and maintaining it well. We are upgrading compressors, power units, control systems – the whole lot.

“Bruce has got a lot of life left in it and while we have been extending it bit by bit, I think there’s still further to go.”

