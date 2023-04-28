Reabold counts barrels ahead of North Sea farmout drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Reabold counts barrels ahead of North Sea farmout drive

By Andrew Dykes
28/04/2023, 7:39 am
Reabold oust board
Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams, co-CEOs of Reabold Resources, at West Newton, during the drilling of B-1.

Reabold Resources has announced a share buyback drive and a new audit of its reserves ahead of plans to farm out stakes in its portfolio.

In an operational update on Friday the London-listed upstream investor said it had launched an initial £750,000 buyback programme. The disbursement forms part of wider plans to return some £4 million in excess cash to shareholders in the wake of the sale of its stakes in the Victory field to Shell.

Reabold (AIM:RBD) said it would evaluate how to return the remaining £3.25m once the full £9.5m payment from Shell had been made.

Co-CEO Stephen Williams said the company “believe that this represents the most effective way that Reabold can access additional resource on a per share basis for its investors, whilst we await the drilling of West Newton B-2” – a major UK onshore play set to be drilled with partners this year.

The firm said it intends the WN B-2 well to be followed by a “multi-well development programme” based on a 50,000 cubic feet per day gas facility.

At the same time, Reabold announced the publication of a new competent person’s report (CPR) prepared by RPS Group on four of its North Sea licences.

It follows a separate CPR in February on licence P2478, which includes the Dunrobin West prospect and confirmed significant resource potential.

This latest report covers licences P2464, P2504 and P2605, in which Reabold has a 100% working interest, and licence P2478, in which Reabold has a 36% working interest.

Reabold acquired the licences from Corallian Energy for £250,000 last May.

The report outlines a mean estimate aggregate of unrisked net prospective oil resources at 148.5 million barrels and mean unrisked net prospective gas resources of 211.6 bcf (around 36.5 million barrels of oil equivalent).

These comprise a number of play types of both gas and oil with proven potential from analogue fields, it said.

Reabold said the new data would support its ongoing farmout and marketing process for the North Sea assets.

It again helps place the group on an even footing after a series of takeover bids and attempts to oust its current leadership.

An approach by Portillion SPV O&G, part of Portillion Capital, was aborted earlier this month after the bidder declined to put down a firm offer, saying it would “not be fair to shareholders”.

The firm – headed up by Kamran Sattar – also hit out at Reabold’s board for failing to “engage meaningful”, and reiterated its support for a changing of the guard.

Mr Sattar was previously a ringleader in the Reabold Requisition, which moved last year to topple the company’s top brass and take control of the North Sea operator.

