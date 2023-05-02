BP’s UK windfall tax payments hit $1bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP’s UK windfall tax payments hit $1bn

The oil giant, which made over $27bn net profits last year, previously said the UK accounts for around 15% its global total.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
02/05/2023, 10:29 am Updated: 02/05/2023, 11:29 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thombp windfall tax
BP's North Sea HQ in Dyce, Aberdeen.

BP (LON: BP) has hit the $1 billion milestone for UK windfall tax payments in the North Sea since the levy was introduced in May last year.

The London-listed oil giant announced its first quarter financial results today, including details on the tax payments and Q1 profits of $5bn.

Between $700m paid last year, and $300m in Q1, BP said it has now hit the $1bn windfall tax milestone.

Chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss has previously stated that the UK makes up around 15% of BP’s global profits.

The firm has not disclosed its full breakdown for UK results, and last year made global net profits of more than $27bn.

Amid this, and further cash of $1.7bn for shareholder buybacks announced today, campaigners have called out for tougher taxation measures against Big Oil.

Chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss gave a breakdown on the UK tax payments during an investor call this morning.

bp windfall tax © Supplied by BP
BP CFO Murray Auchincloss.

“$2.2bn of taxes paid in the North Sea in 2022, including $700m on the energy profits levy (EPL).

“And in the first quarter, we paid about $650m in taxes in the North Sea. That included $300m on the profit levy.

“So that’s over $1bn now on the profit levy in the North Sea.”

Mr Auchincloss added that some 500 million euros in the last year, 2022, have been paid on European solidarity taxes.

First introduced in May – and increased in November – the UK windfall tax rate is set at 35%. On top of other measures, this takes the overall tax rate for oil firms in the sector to 75%.

This policy includes a 91% return on investment for new oil and gas projects. It goes for decarbonisation and subsidises projects like electrification of oil platforms.

Many North Sea operators are independent, UK-focused and are hit much harder than oil giants like BP, insulated by international profits.

Some of those companies, without strong investment pipelines, are feeling the pinch of the levy; Harbour Energy cited it as the main reason for 350 job cuts in Aberdeen.

Last year, BP made net profits of $27.6bn – up from $12.8bn the previous year.

It comes as figures like Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer call for tougher taxation on the sector, while the industry argues this would mean a deterioration of investment and jobs in the industry, and a reliance on  CO2-heavy imports.

Unrest

The figures also emerge amid wide-scale unrest in the North Sea, with 1,300 workers recently striking across dozens of platforms – and the profits of Big Oil seen as a major driver.

The Unite union described the profits as a “blight on the economy” and urged greater taxes on the industry.

That’s supported by Charlie Kronick, senior climate advisor at Greenpeace, who said: “BP’s profits are still surging – and we’re the ones picking up the tab.

“It’s time for the government to step in and force BP – and the rest of the oil industry – to start paying for the damage they’re causing to the climate and use the money to address the devastating climate impacts already being experienced around the world.”

