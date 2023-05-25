Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Stork lands five-year contract with Harbour Energy

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
25/05/2023, 11:18 am Updated: 25/05/2023, 11:19 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Harbour Energystork harbour energy
Harbour Energy's Armada platform.

Stork has five-year asset integrity contract extension with Harbour Energy (LON: HBR).

The deal, which includes five one-year extension options, covers the Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine platforms in the UK North Sea.

It also extends services to the J-Area and Greater Britannia Area, alongside Solan in the West of Shetland.

Taco de Haan, President of Stork, said: “Our client has clearly recognized the value and dedication that our people bring and see Stork as a long-term partner for the future of their assets on the UK Continental Shelf.”

Stork will deliver asset integrity planning, inspection, fabric maintenance, asset solutions hot bolting and composite repair applications, along with deck crew services across the AELE hub.

It comes amid a series of strike action across the North Sea, including Stork employees, which are impacting assets including Harbour Energy’s.

Strikes are expected to resume on June 1 for a 48-hour period, and then again on June 8.

London-listed Harbour Energy is the largest oil and gas producer in the UK.

Stork is owned by New York-listed Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR).

Headquartered in Texas, the firm has 40,000 employees worldwide.

