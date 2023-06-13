Re-bruable energy: South Kyle wind farm to power Irn Bru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Re-bruable energy: South Kyle wind farm to power Irn Bru

By Ryan Duff
13/06/2023, 4:15 pm
© Supplied by PAIrn Bru
Bottles of Irn Bru in the production hall at AG Barr's Irn Bru factory in Cumbernauld.

A new wind farm from Vattenfall has been powered up and is set to power the production of Irn Bru as the famous ginger drink goes green.

The firm opened the South Kyle wind farm on the border of Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway which will provide power to AG Barr, the manufacturer of Irn Bru, following a corporate power purchase agreement that was signed in 2020.

The new site will produce 240MW, which is enough energy to power the equivalent of over 187,000 homes annually.

The wind farm was developed and constructed by Vattenfall and will be owned by Greencoat UK Wind.

South Kyle wind farm launch © Supplied by Vattenfall
Left to Right in this image: Laurence Fumagalli, Greencoat UK Wind, Anna Borg, Vattenfall CEO, Bryan Wright, Director of Project Delivery Onshore, Vattenfall.

Vattenfall says that it wanted to work with Scottish firms to bring about the development, because of this decision £44 million of the total spend of the project went to nearby firms.

Services provided by local companies included environmental assessments, legal and communications advice, and branded high-viz jackets.

Spending with Scottish businesses totalled £93.4m, including construction contractor R.J. McLeod, Vattenfall says.

In addition, an estimated £38m community fund from the wind farm will support people in the nearby area to take ownership of local buildings, develop tourism and recreation, and strengthen skills and resources to deliver a range of projects in the local community such as the purchase of a hotel and a bike track.

© DCT Media
Aberdeenshire East SNP Gillian Martin.

Scottish minister for energy Gillian Martin said: “As well as generating cheap, clean energy, it is vital that our energy transition supports a just transition to net zero for everyone, which is why I particularly welcome Vattenfall’s South Kyle Community Fund, which promises to inject £38 million of investment into the local community in the 25 years of its operation.”

Bryan Wright, Vattenfall’s director of project delivery onshore, added: “I would like to thank all our partners who have made South Kyle a reality and look forward to the wind farm benefitting Scotland for many years to come.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts