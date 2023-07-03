Hartshead tenders multi-million rig and drilling work for SNS project

With a field development plan submitted, Hartshead Resources is tendering for millions of pounds of drilling and stimulation contracts at its Anning and Somerville fields.

The Australian-listed operator (ASX:HHR) submitted plans for the Southern North Sea fields in mid-June, having completed a wealth of work to progress the projects spanning a farm-out, survey contracts and tieback and platform modification work.

Hartshead is planning to drill six production wells at the two fields, from two normally unmanned installation (NUI) platforms.

Early agreements have also been struck to allow gas to be transported to the Shell Corvette installation via a planned, Hartshead owned pipeline and subsea connection.

From there, it will flow to the Leman Alpha platform before being delivered to the Bacton Gas Terminal in Norfolk for processing and delivery to the UK National Gas Transmission System.

Updates filed with the North Sea Transition Authority’s Project Pathfinder database now show Hartshead is seeking a raft of contracts for drilling and wells work across the two fields.

One seeks a contractor to provide wells project management and duty holder services across the six planned wells. Valued at under £25m, the work scope of for the contract includes detailed design of all wells, as well as the provision of onshore and offshore personnel to manage, supervise and execute all well operations.

This includes managing well integrity once the wells are online and supporting additional field development work such as interventions, exploration and appraisal designs, field development plans and more.

Submissions are due by mid-July 2023.

Another larger tender of £25m and over covers provision of a heavy-duty jackup to carry out drilling campaigns at Somerville and Anning. This would cover three wells per field over a period of around two years from Q2 2025-Q2 2027, with the possibility of additional well options to be added.

Operations would include drilling, completion, fracking and well clean up/testing operations over the rig.

A third large tender is in the works for wells covering long leads and third party services, including directional drilling and logging, as well 10k Xmas trees, wellheads, conductors, hangers and specialist equipment for casing, liners, completion string. Tubulars, handling and fishing equipment for each well are also covered.

Finally, Hartshead is also seeking a stimulation vessel or a vessel with fracking/stimulation capability, for work across the six gas wells of the Somerville and Anning field development. Valued at over £25m, it suggests this may include up to 5 fracs per well for a total of 30 frac operations beginning in Q3 2025and completed by May 2027.

Tenders for the latter three work scopes are requested by January and April 2024.

Viaro Energy, through its Rockrose subsidiary, agreed a £105 million deal for a 60% stake in Licence P2607 earlier this year, which contains Anning and Somerville fields.

It also covers the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays, and is believed to hold total 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

A final investment decision (FID) on Phase 1 of the project, which includes the redevelopment and drilling of Anning and Somerville, is slated for Q3 2023.