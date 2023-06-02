Project Pathfinder: Where are the new projects in the North Sea?

The North Sea Transition Authority’s Energy Pathfinder is a monthly bulletin offering visibility of activity for new oil and gas developments, decommissioning and energy transition projects.

Here Energy Voice offers a monthly guide to the latest database updates and tendering opportunities on offer for North Sea projects.

Perenco: Ravenspurn ST3

This month Perenco issued an urgent procurement request for instrumentation and valve equipment for use at the Ravenspurn gas field, for delivery no later than 12 June.

This includes requests for flow meters, temperature transmitters and flame detectors, as well as a series of globe and ball valves.

Interested vendors were advised to contact Perenco engineers for further detailed specification and data sheets to allow “urgent tendering” to proceed.

TAQA: Harding decommissioning

The NSTA reported that TAQA Group would also like to engage early with supply chain partners on its plans to remove the Harding platform for dismantling and processing for reuse or recycling.

The Harding facilities lie approximately 200 miles north-east of Aberdeen and consist of a TPG 500 design heavy-duty steel jack-up production unit resting on a gravity base storage tank.

It comes as the operator mounts a major decommissioning push over the next decade, concluding dismantling at the Brae area and later tackling Eider, Tern, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha.

Shell: Victory

Shell (LON: SHEL) published a new Pathfinder entry for its Victory gas development in Block 207/1a, north west of the Shetland Islands. The company acquired control of the development via its acquisition of operator Corallian Energy last year.

The field was first discovered in 1977 and the development environmental statement was submitted in July 2022.

Lying around 10 miles from the closest pipeline infrastructure and in shallow water of around 160m, the current plan for developing the field is expected to be a single subsea well tied back to existing structures.

Victory was last year included in a clutch of projects that would be “fast-tracked” by government in a bid to boost UK energy security.

Further updates are expected in due course.

Shell & ScottishPower: CampionWind and MarramWind

Shell has also created new entries for its two ScotWind projects to be delivered with its partner ScottishPower Renewables.

The 3GW MarramWind site lies off the north-east coast in water depths of around 100 metres, while the 2GW CampionWind is around 60 miles off Aberdeen, in depths of around 77m.

The supmermajor has committed to using Scottish companies to fulfil more than 40% of its development needs.

The NSTA said details of tendering opportunities would be added in due course.

IOG: SNS Central Cluster

IOG (LON: IOG) published updates regarding work at its phased Saturn Banks project.

Operations were paused at the company’s A2 well on the Southwark field following failed remediation work earlier in the year.

Meanwhile a separate entry shows IOG is now looking to collaborate with the supply chain over the drilling 3 subsea stimulated wells as part of Phase 2A of its central cluster development.

The central cluster spans five contiguous licences in the Vulcan and Jupiter areas licences, namely P1915, P2342, P130, P039 and P2589.

It includes the Southwark, Nailsworth, Elland and Grafton fields plus several other potential additions holding conventional and tight gas.

© Supplied by IOG

IOG said last month that the P2589 Grafton licence, acquired in the 32nd UK Offshore Licensing Round, has undergone 3D seismic reprocessing and it is now in the process identifying two structures containing undeveloped conventional gas within the Europa field.

Formerly produced by ConocoPhillips via the unmanned platform of the same name, the site lies approximately 8 miles north-east of Southwark and directly south of Grafton. IOG said it has now renamed the prospect “Kinnegar”.

The Pathfinder entry also notes work will include installing subsea pipelines and umbilicals and brownfield topsides modifications. FEED work on Phase 2A commenced in December 2022.

Repsol Sinopec: North Cayley

Repsol Sinopec has updated its entry for North Cayley.

Originally part of the phased Montrose redevelopment on the western edge of the Forties Montrose High area, first gas from the main Cayley field brought online in 2017.

The North development was sanctioned in 2012 as a two-well gas condensate subsea development. An existing manifold lies close to the well target location and will allow enabled produced fluids to be tied in and transported back to the Montrose platform.

Subsea controls will be routed via an existing subsea controls manifold, with some topsides modifications proposed to the main controls and safety systems.

First production from North Cayley is now forecast for Q1 2025.

Repsol Sinopec: Claymore NAC

Updates for work at the Northern Area Claymore (NAC) development were also filed in May.

Repsol Sinopec said further development activity at the site is “currently progressing,” though it appears to have shifted timelines for workovers at wells C71z & C25.

First oil from C25 is now anticipated in Q3 2024.