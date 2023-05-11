Viaro, Hartshead North Sea farm-in completes after clearing regulatory hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Viaro, Hartshead North Sea farm-in completes after clearing regulatory hurdle

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
11/05/2023, 7:07 am Updated: 11/05/2023, 7:07 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Facebook/Amber JohnsonViaro Hartshead north sea
Viaro now has a 60% stake in the Anning and Somerville, which will be tied into Shell's Leman Alpha installation.

Viaro Energy’s has successfully bought majority stakes in a series of North Sea fields held by Hartshead Resources (ASX: HHR).

Following approval of the £105 million deal by industry regulator the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), all the conditions for the previously announced farm-in have now been met.

It means Viaro, through its Rockrose Energy subsidiary, is now a 60% owner of Licence P2607 in the Southern North Sea.

Crucially, the region holds the Anning and Somerville fields, as well as the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

All in all Australia-headquartered Hartshead believes the permit to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

A final investment decision (FID) on Phase 1 of the project, which includes the redevelopment and drilling of Anning and Somerville, is slated for Q3 2023.

Hartshead North Sea © Supplied by Hartshead
Hartshead License P2607 with proposed tie back route via Shell infrastructure.

Six production wells are planned and are forecast to come on stream in early 2025, at gross peak production rates of 140 million cubic feet of gas a day (mmcfd).

That equates to net 84 mmcfd for Viaro, or 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

It is understood that Hartshead will retain operatorship for now, and transfer control over “at a mutually agreed future date”.

Announcing the deal on April 5, the firm hailed it as a “major milestone”, which materially de-risks the project and delivers a “clear pathway” to full financing and development.

Francesco Mazzagatti, chief executive of Viaro, said: “We are thankful to the NSTA for the swift approval of the transfer of a 60% stake in Licence P.2607 to our operating subsidiary RockRose, as I believe it shows serious commitment to the overall security of the UK’s domestic energy supply on both sides. Concluding an agreement like this can take several months, so I am pleased that we have managed to do it in just 4 weeks.

“The NSTA has made it a priority to support companies that materially contribute to the economic recovery of clean domestic oil and gas assets, and whose actions are in line with the government initiative to reduce carbon emissions. Viaro remains dedicated to these same goals, and the efficiency with which the Hartshead deal has been realised serves as proof of that.”

Viaro, owned by the namesake commodities group, has been on an acquisition spree of late, having bought up Spark Exploration – another UK-focused Australian firm – in March.

Last month, Mr Mazzagatti told Energy Voice the firm was at a “very advanced stage” for acquisition of “two large production assets”.

