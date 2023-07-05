HSE reprimands Shell over safety and risk management on Shearwater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE reprimands Shell over safety and risk management on Shearwater

By Andrew Dykes
05/07/2023, 12:30 pm
© Supplied by Shellenergy strategy uk
The Shell Shearwater production hub in the central North Sea

The UK’s safety regulator has issued a warning to Shell (LON:SHEL) over inadequate safety and risk management procedures on its North Sea Shearwater hub.

Inspectors from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) issued the supermajor with an improvement notice in May, after they found safety case and risk assessment policies for the asset were either “not being followed or are not considered to be appropriate arrangements.”

The Shell-operated installation – which lies around 140 miles east of Aberdeen – remains one of the UK’s largest production hubs, handling around 17 million barrels last year.

During an April 2023 visit, inspectors found arrangements outlined in Shell’s Safety and Environmental Critical Elements (SECES) paperwork from 2021 were not being adhered to.

The notice says that Category B findings from Shell’s independent verification had not been assessed correctly, and that it had failed to show a sufficient assurance and audit trail as to why they had been discounted.

Auditing that was conducted is “not effective at picking up issues” inspectors said, and warned there is “no effective procedural loop” to make sure reassessment is carried out when significant changes occur.

It also found that mitigations, supporting procedures, residual risk and findings from risk assessments had not been clearly defined, and that approvals were not always been carried out in accordance with procedures for escalating reports.

The HSE records that it had found “similar issues” during another inspection of the installation in August 2022.

A spokesperson for Shell said: “An Improvement Notice was issued by the HSE in relation to the Shearwater platform and we are currently working to address the requirements.

“The health and safety of people, and the environment, remain our top priorities.”

The company has until 22 August comply with the notice.

The findings come in the same week that Energy Voice reported on serious issues flagged by the HSE across 15 North Sea platforms, amid warnings of a “shocking” maintenance backlog in the basin.

Shearwater to keep operating into next decade

The Shearwater field came on stream in 2000 and was developed utilising a production, utilities and quarters platform alongside a wellhead jacket.

Processing is via single train separation with first and second stage processing capabilities. Wet gas is exported via Fulmar Gas Line in to wider SEGAL system, while crude is routed via the Forties pipeline system.

Average annual peak production rates of 59,000 barrels of oil per day and 309 million cubic feet of gas were reached in 2004.

Production soon entered decline and the field was shut in just six years later due to a series of well failures. In 2015, output resumed once more through a successful re-development of the depleted reservoir.

In 2021 Shell took on BP’s 27.5% stake in the field, superseding an earlier deal agreed by the British oil major which would have seen the share offloaded to Tailwind Energy.

While output at the Shearwater field itself has dwindled, tie backs from new developments such as Serica’s Columbus field and Shell’s own Arran field have helped revitalise the hub.

And in light of the expected addition of Jackdaw in the coming years, analysts have suggested there will be sufficient throughput to keep operations going well into the next decade.

