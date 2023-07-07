Petrofac workers on Ithaca platforms to ballot on strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac workers on Ithaca platforms to ballot on strikes

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/07/2023, 2:46 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© PetrofacPetrofac strikes
Petrofac workers will ballot on strikes across several Ithaca Energy assets.

Dozens of Petrofac (LON: PFC) offshore workers onboard Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) platforms are to ballot on strike action.

The 80 Unite the Union members are contracted across London-listed Ithaca’s FPF1, Captain platform and FPSO, Alba floating storage unit and Alba North platform.

Unite said the members have rejected a “real terms pay cut” which is the equivalent to £6,000 lost income per person.

The dispute centres on a “clawback” policy on unpaid work days. Unite says Ithaca’s 14-day policy exceeds the industry norm of seven days.

Petrofac said: “We remain committed to resolving this dispute through our continued, constructive dialogue with the union, and will monitor the result of Unite’s ballot.”

Ithaca Energy had no comment.

Petrofac workers have already been involved in a series of strike actions this year, including the FPF1 as part of this ongoing dispute.

The ballot opens on Monday (July 10) and closes on August 4.

It comes weeks after Petrofac workers on BP assets secured a pay increase.

Unite industrial officer John Boland said: “Unite’s Petrofac members working on Ithaca Energy assets have been involved in various disputes over the last year.

“At the heart of these disputes is a failure to make the workforce a fair pay offer and to provide a good working environment.

“These latest strike ballots are testament to the fact that both Petrofac and Ithaca Energy have learned no lessons and they continue to disregard the concerns of the workforce. Simply put, our members have had enough.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts