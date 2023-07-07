Petrofac workers on Ithaca platforms to ballot on strikes

Dozens of Petrofac (LON: PFC) offshore workers onboard Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) platforms are to ballot on strike action.

The 80 Unite the Union members are contracted across London-listed Ithaca’s FPF1, Captain platform and FPSO, Alba floating storage unit and Alba North platform.

Unite said the members have rejected a “real terms pay cut” which is the equivalent to £6,000 lost income per person.

The dispute centres on a “clawback” policy on unpaid work days. Unite says Ithaca’s 14-day policy exceeds the industry norm of seven days.

Petrofac said: “We remain committed to resolving this dispute through our continued, constructive dialogue with the union, and will monitor the result of Unite’s ballot.”

Ithaca Energy had no comment.

Petrofac workers have already been involved in a series of strike actions this year, including the FPF1 as part of this ongoing dispute.

The ballot opens on Monday (July 10) and closes on August 4.

It comes weeks after Petrofac workers on BP assets secured a pay increase.

Unite industrial officer John Boland said: “Unite’s Petrofac members working on Ithaca Energy assets have been involved in various disputes over the last year.

“At the heart of these disputes is a failure to make the workforce a fair pay offer and to provide a good working environment.

“These latest strike ballots are testament to the fact that both Petrofac and Ithaca Energy have learned no lessons and they continue to disregard the concerns of the workforce. Simply put, our members have had enough.”