Taqa’s Brae oilfield hits 40 years of North Sea production

Taqa is today marking 40 years since start-up of production at the Brae oilfield in the North Sea.

Since then, Brae has produced billions of barrels for its operators over four decades, with yet more to come.

Brae Alpha is among the oldest operating platforms in the sector, hitting first oil back on July 12, 1983, following construction in the Highland yard at McDermotts in Ardersier.

It was later followed by the Brae Bravo, in 1988, and East Brae installations in 1993.

There’s been plenty of change since the asset’s 30th anniversary, including two shifts of operatorship, from Marathon Oil to Rockrose via a sale, and then to Taqa via a court-sanctioned transfer.

Earlier this year, Taqa submitted plans to decommission the Alpha platform, which sits around 170 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

A window of 2025 – 2028 has been set for the decom work for the topside and jacket, weighing 33,800 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes respectively.

Taqa has been carrying out a series of high-profile decom jobs at the field, including removal of the Brae Bravo topsides in 2021.

Last year, head of decom David Wilson told EV that Taqa will “probably removed all of the assets we have operating at the moment” by the early 2030s.

Along with plans for the remainder of the Brae field, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered operator has removal schemes for Eider, Tern, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha coming up.