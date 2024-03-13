TAQA reaches cessation of production at Tern platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

TAQA reaches cessation of production at Tern platform

By Mathew Perry
13/03/2024, 7:19 am Updated: 13/03/2024, 7:20 am
© Supplied by TAQACrew aboard TAQA's Tern platform in the North Sea.
Crew aboard TAQA's Tern platform in the North Sea.

Emirati state-owned oil and gas operator TAQA (ADX:TAQA) has announced cessation of production (CoP) of its subsea fields connected to the Tern platform in the North Sea.

TAQA said the CoP marks a “major milestone” in Tern’s 35-year history as the platform moves closer to decommissioning.

The operator submitted decommissioning plans for the North Cormorant and Tern platforms in 2020, aiming to stop producing by the end of 2023.

“Tern has a strong and proud history in the UK North Sea,” TAQA said on social media.

The Tern platform
The Tern platform

“With an average daily crew of 140 people, the Tern team has made an enormous contribution to TAQA UK and to the UK offshore oil and gas industry, of which TAQA is incredibly proud.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in the Tern journey so far for their hard work and dedication.”

TAQA decommissioning

In 2022, TAQA said it has one of the largest decommissioning scopes coming in the North Sea over the next five years.

At the time, TAQA decommissioning and projects director David Wilson estimated the company will have removed all of its operating assets by the early 2030s.

The same year, TAQA awarded a contract to Allseas for the removal for its Eider Alpha, Tern Alpha, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha installations.

TAQA described the contract as the largest it has ever awarded in a single decommissioning contract for the UK North Sea by weight.

The company completed the removal of the Brae Bravo platform in 2021.

In February this year, TAQA announced plans to imminently put out to tender a lucrative contract to remove Brae Alpha, one of the oldest platforms in the North Sea.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts