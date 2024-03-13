TAQA reaches cessation of production at Tern platform

Emirati state-owned oil and gas operator TAQA (ADX:TAQA) has announced cessation of production (CoP) of its subsea fields connected to the Tern platform in the North Sea.

TAQA said the CoP marks a “major milestone” in Tern’s 35-year history as the platform moves closer to decommissioning.

The operator submitted decommissioning plans for the North Cormorant and Tern platforms in 2020, aiming to stop producing by the end of 2023.

“Tern has a strong and proud history in the UK North Sea,” TAQA said on social media.

“With an average daily crew of 140 people, the Tern team has made an enormous contribution to TAQA UK and to the UK offshore oil and gas industry, of which TAQA is incredibly proud.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in the Tern journey so far for their hard work and dedication.”

TAQA decommissioning

In 2022, TAQA said it has one of the largest decommissioning scopes coming in the North Sea over the next five years.

At the time, TAQA decommissioning and projects director David Wilson estimated the company will have removed all of its operating assets by the early 2030s.

The same year, TAQA awarded a contract to Allseas for the removal for its Eider Alpha, Tern Alpha, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha installations.

TAQA described the contract as the largest it has ever awarded in a single decommissioning contract for the UK North Sea by weight.

The company completed the removal of the Brae Bravo platform in 2021.

In February this year, TAQA announced plans to imminently put out to tender a lucrative contract to remove Brae Alpha, one of the oldest platforms in the North Sea.