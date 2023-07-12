Hartshead drafts in advisors to secure financing for North Sea gas fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Hartshead drafts in advisors to secure financing for North Sea gas fields

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/07/2023, 7:04 am Updated: 12/07/2023, 8:26 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Hartshead funds North Sea
An unmanned gas platform in the Southern North Sea.

Australia’s Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) has appointed a new advisory firm, and extended a contract with another, as it seeks to raise funds for its flagship UK project.

Carlingford-GFI and LAB Energy Advisors will now work to support the group in finalising third party finance for its Southern North Sea Phase I gas fields development.

A number of options to secure cash are being explored, including a conventional debt facility, pre-payment on future production streams, publicly listed and private bonds and possible additional divestment of equity in the scheme.

Consideration of additional equity divestment follows the recent farm-out to Viaro Energy subsidiary RockRose Energy.

Discussions are already advanced on all of these fronts, Hartshead revealed, and the advisory team is now in place to deliver the optimum funding solution.

Carlingford are a UK based independent corporate finance firm, focused on raising funds and advising on transactions in upstream, energy transition, renewables and natural resources.

Meanwhile LAB Energy recently supported Hartshead in the successful farmout of 60% of licence P2607, which contains the Anning and Somerville fields.

All in all the licence – which also covers the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays – and is believed to hold total 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

Hartshead North Sea © Supplied by Hartshead
Hartshead License P2607 with proposed tie back route via Shell infrastructure.

Drilling and simulation contracts for the project have been put to market, after plans for the Southern North Sea fields were lodged in mid-June.

A final investment decision (FID) on Phase 1 of the project, which includes the redevelopment and drilling of Anning and Somerville, is slated for Q3 2023.

Project development activities continue to progress as planned, Hartshead says, with recent activity including commencement of the platform seabed geothechnical surveys.

The main objectives of the geotechnical survey is to give the firm confirmation of the seabed and sub seabed soil conditions, needed to finalise the design and installation of the offshore facilities and to ensure the safe location of the jack-up drilling rig at the Anning and Somerville fields.

Chief executive of Hartshead, Chris Lewis said: “Carlingford are a sector leading corporate finance boutique with a strong track record of delivering structured project finance solutions for development projects on par with our Phase 1 gas development. LAB Energy successfully supported Hartshead in securing an excellent farmout with RockRose earlier this year. I am confident that the appointment of both Carlingford and LAB Energy will ensure the Company achieves the best outcome for shareholders as we move toward putting all of our required development funding in place, prior to taking FID later this year.

“We are rapidly progressing our Phase I development alongside our JV partner RockRose, with work across platforms, pipelines, wells and offtake advancing well. With the recent submission of the Field Development Plan we will now move to progress our Environmental Statement later this year. The Company and Joint Venture is very focused on delivering the key milestone of taking FID on Phase 1, later this year.”

