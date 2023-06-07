Not becoming a ‘Kodak’ and remaining relevant in the energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Not becoming a ‘Kodak’ and remaining relevant in the energy transition

By Ryan Duff
07/06/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 07/06/2023, 1:31 pm
© Supplied by ICRJim Beveridge, CEO of ICR. ICR's Bridge of Don office.
Jim Beveridge, CEO of ICR. ICR's Bridge of Don office.

ICR Integrity’s chief executive, Jim Beveridge, looks to keep his firm “relevant” by looking to the energy transition.

“I strongly believe that as a business standing still is not an option,” he told Energy Voice.

“The energy transition is moving at a rapid pace, and you really need to be part of that solution rather than perceived to be part of the problem.”

The ICR chief executive believes in moving with the times as the energy sector, along with the rest of the world, looks to reduce emissions and reach net zero goals.

Mr Beveridge explains the importance of evolving and not becoming “a Kodak and don’t change, then you can lose market position.”

He explains: “I’m genuinely passionate about trying to make this business sustainable in the long term, to create jobs that are going to be lasting and meaningful and being part of the energy transition.”

From ambition to action

Ambitions of supporting the energy transition are a great thing, however, it is action that will see the industry reach emissions goals. ICR understand this and has developed products to help reduce the North Sea’s impact on the environment.

The north-east firm is producing “Greener resins”; working with Robert Gordon University, ICR has produced a product that is 30% plant-based.

This development reduces the emissions created during the firm’s manufacturing process.

The company boss said that all his business’s products are being “approved by Lloyds so that we’ve got proper third-party accreditation for what we’re saying that we’re doing.”

© Supplied by ICR
ICR Integrity has a base in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen

ICR has also developed a ‘Technowrap’ composite repair which can offer a client a 66% saving in carbon by opting for this over a conventional welded type, according to Mr Beveridge.

“Our Quickflange product offers a 40% reduction between a conventional welded defect repair and the cold work one,” Beveridge added.

This patented tool enables the firm to provide pipeline repair without the use of welding. The process involves locating the source of a leak, cutting the area out and sliding a modified standard flange over the pipe end.

From there the firm’s Quickflange connector will then be attached to the pipe end where the cone of the tool extends allowing the segments to warp into the groves of the flange.

The tool is then reversed, finishing the installation and creating a gas-tight seal.

Not leaving oil and gas in the lurch

The development of greener technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of both its own manufacturing and the emissions created by its customers is important to ICR and its boss, however, Mr Beveridge made it clear “We’re not exiting hydrocarbons. I just want to be seen to be part of a solution.”

He said that when he took over last year 85% of business was coming from oil and gas “I’m trying to take the business into maybe a more 60-40% basis,” the boss explained.

The chief executive says that he would like to be sitting close to this goal within three years.

That being said, Mr Beveridge returned to the point of not turning his back on oil and gas, explaining: “I’m not going to give up the opportunities that exist in existing markets.”

Jim Beveridge says that his ambition to increase the representation of renewables customers in the list of ICR’s clients was welcomed by the team.

He said: “It’s a team that drives change, I can steer the ship and point us in the direction, but it’s a team that ultimately goes and delivers that.

“The message has been sold to the team about what this means for the business.

“We’re creating a long-term sustainable business where the synergies are for how we operate in efficiency and then how we can look cross-sell our products across what would have been those defined service lines.”

Who is Jim Beveridge?

The ICR boss took over the engineering firm in April 2022 after leavening Wood following almost 19 years of service.

His most recent role with Wood saw him stationed in Brunei where he assumed the role of senior vice president for Asia Pacific Central.

He has also worked in roles where he was responsible for operations in Africa, and he held a business manager position while based in Aberdeen.

Mr Beveridge explains that due to his previous positions at he has “a large international footprint” and when he got the top job at ICR, this was something the firm was looking for.

“They were looking for someone who could support further in the internationalisation of this business.”

The ICR boss added that throughout his tenure, he looks to ensure that his brand remains relevant throughout the transition and grasp the opportunities coming from “future markets.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts