Not becoming a ‘Kodak’ and remaining relevant in the energy transition

ICR Integrity’s chief executive, Jim Beveridge, looks to keep his firm “relevant” by looking to the energy transition.

“I strongly believe that as a business standing still is not an option,” he told Energy Voice.

“The energy transition is moving at a rapid pace, and you really need to be part of that solution rather than perceived to be part of the problem.”

The ICR chief executive believes in moving with the times as the energy sector, along with the rest of the world, looks to reduce emissions and reach net zero goals.

Mr Beveridge explains the importance of evolving and not becoming “a Kodak and don’t change, then you can lose market position.”

He explains: “I’m genuinely passionate about trying to make this business sustainable in the long term, to create jobs that are going to be lasting and meaningful and being part of the energy transition.”

From ambition to action

Ambitions of supporting the energy transition are a great thing, however, it is action that will see the industry reach emissions goals. ICR understand this and has developed products to help reduce the North Sea’s impact on the environment.

The north-east firm is producing “Greener resins”; working with Robert Gordon University, ICR has produced a product that is 30% plant-based.

This development reduces the emissions created during the firm’s manufacturing process.

The company boss said that all his business’s products are being “approved by Lloyds so that we’ve got proper third-party accreditation for what we’re saying that we’re doing.”

© Supplied by ICR

ICR has also developed a ‘Technowrap’ composite repair which can offer a client a 66% saving in carbon by opting for this over a conventional welded type, according to Mr Beveridge.

“Our Quickflange product offers a 40% reduction between a conventional welded defect repair and the cold work one,” Beveridge added.

This patented tool enables the firm to provide pipeline repair without the use of welding. The process involves locating the source of a leak, cutting the area out and sliding a modified standard flange over the pipe end.

From there the firm’s Quickflange connector will then be attached to the pipe end where the cone of the tool extends allowing the segments to warp into the groves of the flange.

The tool is then reversed, finishing the installation and creating a gas-tight seal.

Not leaving oil and gas in the lurch

The development of greener technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of both its own manufacturing and the emissions created by its customers is important to ICR and its boss, however, Mr Beveridge made it clear “We’re not exiting hydrocarbons. I just want to be seen to be part of a solution.”

He said that when he took over last year 85% of business was coming from oil and gas “I’m trying to take the business into maybe a more 60-40% basis,” the boss explained.

The chief executive says that he would like to be sitting close to this goal within three years.

That being said, Mr Beveridge returned to the point of not turning his back on oil and gas, explaining: “I’m not going to give up the opportunities that exist in existing markets.”

Jim Beveridge says that his ambition to increase the representation of renewables customers in the list of ICR’s clients was welcomed by the team.

He said: “It’s a team that drives change, I can steer the ship and point us in the direction, but it’s a team that ultimately goes and delivers that.

“The message has been sold to the team about what this means for the business.

“We’re creating a long-term sustainable business where the synergies are for how we operate in efficiency and then how we can look cross-sell our products across what would have been those defined service lines.”

Who is Jim Beveridge?

The ICR boss took over the engineering firm in April 2022 after leavening Wood following almost 19 years of service.

His most recent role with Wood saw him stationed in Brunei where he assumed the role of senior vice president for Asia Pacific Central.

He has also worked in roles where he was responsible for operations in Africa, and he held a business manager position while based in Aberdeen.

Mr Beveridge explains that due to his previous positions at he has “a large international footprint” and when he got the top job at ICR, this was something the firm was looking for.

“They were looking for someone who could support further in the internationalisation of this business.”

The ICR boss added that throughout his tenure, he looks to ensure that his brand remains relevant throughout the transition and grasp the opportunities coming from “future markets.”