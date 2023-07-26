Equinor half year profits top $20bn as ‘solid financial results impacted by lower prices’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Equinor half year profits top $20bn as ‘solid financial results impacted by lower prices’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/07/2023, 7:29 am Updated: 26/07/2023, 7:31 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Norwegian energy giant Equinor’s year-on-year profits have taken a hit amid “lower prices for liquids and gas”
Anders Opedal, Equinor CEO

Equinor’s year-on-year takings have been trimmed in half in what is likely to be a common theme amongst the world’s oil and gas giants in the coming days.

The Norwegian state-owned energy group (OSLO: EQNR) on Wednesday posted second quarter pre-tax profits of around $7.4 billion, down from $19.8bn in Q2 2022.

For the first six months of the year returns were $21bn, a significant decline on H1 2022’s figure of $36bn.

Revenue for Q2 2023 stood at $22.8bn, again a drop on the $29.2bn reported for Q2 2022.

Like its Norwegian counterpart Var Energi yesterday, Equinor attributed the variance to “lower prices for liquids and gas”.

And the impact of cooler commodity prices are likely to be mirrored by Shell and TotalEnergies when they unveil their results later this week.

rosebank equinor © Supplied by Equinor
Equinor House in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

Despite the modest decline in its financials Equinor has opted to maintain its 2023 dividend, and will kick off a third tranche of share buybacks for 2023 of $1.67bn.

Anders Opedal, president and chief executive of Equinor, said: “Equinor delivered solid earnings in a quarter affected by turnarounds and energy prices down from the extraordinary levels last year.

“We have increased the production capacity on Johan Sverdrup and achieved record production from the field. Our international portfolio had strong production in the quarter. We continue with significant capital distribution and expect a total distribution of 17 billion dollars in 2023.”

“In the quarter we made good progress on our project portfolio. Together with our partners, we took the final investment decision on the BM-C-33 project in Brazil. Development of two subsea tie-back fields on the NCS were approved, both are expected to quickly contribute to new production to the market with low costs and emissions from production.

“Last week we entered into an agreement to acquire the renewables company Rio Energy, and we expect first power from Dogger Bank during the summer.”

Production steady thanks to Johan

On the production side, Equinor delivered 1,994 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) per day for the second quarter, slightly above the 1,984 mboe a day in Q2 2022.

Capacity at Johan Sverdrup was increased to 755,000 boe per day, and “high production from the Peregrino field in Brazil contributed to the strong liquids production in the quarter”.

© Supplied by Equinor/Woldcam
Aerial view of Johan Sverdrup field.

Power production from renewables was 345 gigawatt hours (GWh), up from 325 GWh last year, mainly the result of production from the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm.

And that will soon ramp up further, with the Oslo-listed firm expecting first power from the huge Dogger Bank development this summer, ahead of a full production in Q3 2024.

At the end of June Equinor also completed its planned takeover of Suncor Energy UK, including its 40% interest in the Rosebank field, taking its total stake to 80%.

Located West of Shetland, the development, the UK’s largest untapped resource, is currently awaiting government approval, and has become another key battleground between industry and climate campaigners.

Equinor catching eye of environmentalists again

It means that despite posting diminished returns Equinor has still attracted the attention of environmental groups.

Members of Fossil Free London delivered a huge novelty cheque to the company’s office in the UK capital last night.

The lampoon was designed to highlight the “£3.75bn tax break” the Norwegian business may receive if Rosebank is approved by MPs when they return from summer recess.

© Supplied by Fossil Free London
Climate protest at Equinor UK delivers comedy cheque

Reacting to Wednesday’s results, Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Philip Evans said: “Oil giants like Equinor keep raking in billions in profits while fires rage and people around the world pay a heavy price for their climate-wrecking business.

“Instead of stopping fossil fuel companies from causing more damage, the UK government is poised to greenlight Rosebank, the largest untapped oil field in the North Sea.

“This won’t make a jot of difference to our energy bills, but thanks to Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax loophole, UK taxpayers will bung Equinor nearly £4 billion in subsidies to develop the oil field. How’s that supposed to help ordinary people struggling with the cost of living crisis?

“The prime minister should stop bankrolling oil giants and start investing in infrastructure that will actually help UK households, like home insulation and affordable renewable energy.”

