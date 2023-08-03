UK seeks to boost defences for potential infrastructure attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK seeks to boost defences for potential infrastructure attacks

By Bloomberg
03/08/2023, 10:26 am
© Supplied by Scottish PowerCable laying of Western Link HVDC. Supplied by Scottish Power
Cable laying of Western Link HVDC. Supplied by Scottish Power

The UK government unveiled a fresh attempt to bolster security of critical energy infrastructure like gas pipelines.

The release of an updated National Risk Register by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden reflects concerns that heavy reliance on gas supplies piped from Norway via subsea links leaves the country’s energy network vulnerable.

Downing Street is worried about the potential threat from Russia, and malicious use of drones to disrupt vital transport, cables and other infrastructure.

The government is urging businesses and local authorities to make use of the online tool, which lists about 90 main risks and includes some previously classified information, to help in planning responses. The announcement comes as Dowden highlights progress at the offshore Dogger Bank wind farm off England’s northeast coast, which eventually will have capacity to power more than six million homes.

Energy security was thrown into sharp focus last September, following explosions that hit the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas links running from Russia to Germany. The damage exposed how vulnerable Europe is to attacks on its infrastructure, including oil and gas pipelines, power lines and cables carrying data and financial information.

Thursday’s announcement follows a commitment by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this week to grant hundreds of new licenses for oil and gas production in the North Sea. Sunak defended the move as a contribution to improving energy security, though opponents suggested that it showed the governing Conservatives were softening climate protection polices.

Energy and climate have risen up the political agenda following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis, with critics warning that the UK has failed to invest sufficiently to enhance energy independence. The register also details risks such as terrorism, cyber attacks, disruption to oil trade routes, pandemics, industrial action and environmental hazards.

