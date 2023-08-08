Quattro and United extend date for North Sea licence sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Quattro and United extend date for North Sea licence sale

By Ryan Duff
08/08/2023, 11:33 am
© Supplied by Repsol Sinopecnorth sea
Repsol Sinopec's Piper Bravo platform in the UK.

United Oil & Gas has announced that it has agreed to a long stop date extension with Quattro Energy for the sale of its P2519 licence, containing the Maria discovery.

United Oil and Gas (AIM: UOG) had expected the deal for the Maria discovery to be completed within 90 days when it was announced on January 17.

After a delay in April, the deal was due to complete by May 17, however, United agreed on another extension to give Quattro more time, until July 31.

In the latest update to the sale process, United said that it had agreed to a long stop date extension for all conditions precedent to be met to allow completion of the sale, namely regulatory approvals to enable the transfer of funds.

The extension will be automatically granted following Quattro meeting founding conditions by September 20 this year.

Analyst Ashley Kelty said: “This will give Quattro more time to try and secure funding to complete the deal.

“In order to get a deal done, UOG has conceded to a different schedule for payments – payment of $100k now, with initial consideration reduced to £1.45m, with contingent payments increased to £3.25m around production milestones and £1.0m upon FDP approval.”

‘Lame duck’

Mr Kelty added that the extra time granted to Quattro may help the firm get “over the line”.

However, “if they’re struggling to get money now, it does beg the question of how they think they’ll fund a development.” the analyst commented.

The discovery, which is located in the UK Central North Sea, was found to hold up to 17.7 million barrels of oil and gas, in a contingent resources audit conducted by Gaffney, Cline and Associates earlier this year.

United Oil and Gas had initially hoped to sell all of its Central North Sea assets to Quattro in a £3.2m deal struck in July 2021.

Kelty concluded: “Punters must now be wondering if UOG has effectively given the licence away for c£1.5m, given it looks increasingly unlikely any of the contingent payments are likely to be made as Quattro looks like a lame duck.”

