Harbour Energy approves drilling to keep Armada platform going to 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour Energy approves drilling to keep Armada platform going to 2030

Meanwhile, Tolmount East first gas is expected by year-end.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/08/2023, 8:09 am Updated: 24/08/2023, 8:38 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Harbour Energyharbour energy armada
Harbour Energy's Armada platform.

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has approved drilling plans to help keep its Armada platform producing through to 2030.

Announcing its half-year results today, the London-listed firm said it had approved drilling at North West Seymour in 2024, which will bolster the hub.

Details on the prospect are scant, but Harbour said that, alongside plant modifications, it “has the potential” to extend Armada’s life to 2030.

The firm was in the red today with an $8m post-tax loss in its half year results, in large part due to the UK windfall tax.

Despite this, Harbour Energy said it is “focused” on maximising the value of its UK portfolio, and set out a number of targets it is going after beyond the Armada extension.

At Tolmount East – a planned tie-back to the main Tolmount field it brought online in 2022 –  the firm said first gas is now expected by year-end, having previously been mooted for 2024.

The project is targeting around 53m boe in gas and condensates.

Harbour is also projecting start up of Talbot, a multi-well tie-back to its Judy platform, for around the end of 2024.

Talbot has recoverable reserves estimated at around 18.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of light oil with associated gas.

Harbour said it is also appraisaing the Leverett gas discovery which could be a tie-back to the Britannia hub.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts