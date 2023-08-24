Harbour Energy approves drilling to keep Armada platform going to 2030

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has approved drilling plans to help keep its Armada platform producing through to 2030.

Announcing its half-year results today, the London-listed firm said it had approved drilling at North West Seymour in 2024, which will bolster the hub.

Details on the prospect are scant, but Harbour said that, alongside plant modifications, it “has the potential” to extend Armada’s life to 2030.

The firm was in the red today with an $8m post-tax loss in its half year results, in large part due to the UK windfall tax.

Despite this, Harbour Energy said it is “focused” on maximising the value of its UK portfolio, and set out a number of targets it is going after beyond the Armada extension.

At Tolmount East – a planned tie-back to the main Tolmount field it brought online in 2022 – the firm said first gas is now expected by year-end, having previously been mooted for 2024.

The project is targeting around 53m boe in gas and condensates.

Harbour is also projecting start up of Talbot, a multi-well tie-back to its Judy platform, for around the end of 2024.

Talbot has recoverable reserves estimated at around 18.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of light oil with associated gas.

Harbour said it is also appraisaing the Leverett gas discovery which could be a tie-back to the Britannia hub.